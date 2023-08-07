Stellar Monarchs star Craig Cook (pictured) has been brought in by Sports Insure Pemiership side Leicester Lions as part of a re-shuffle by the Midlands combine who have been hit by a suspension for Nick Morris and the axing of skipper Chris Harris.

Lions have recruited ex-Monarchs racer Richie Worrall as they rebuild and Worrall, who rode for the club in the Championship in 2019 and 2022, joins from Peterborough with Harris, nicknamed Bomber, heading in the opposite direction.

Lions Scottish manager Stewart Dickson said: “I’ve got to stress that I was very, very happy with the seven riders we had up until four weeks ago when the Nick situation arose. There were no changes on the horizon at that stage.

“Richie and Craig will form a new middle-order and I know they are both very, very good around Leicester which obviously ticks a lot of boxes. It was clear that Troy has been playing catch-up racing-wise and fitness-wise on what everybody else has on him in the Premiership.”



The former Glasgow Tigers boss added: “I’m pleased to see Bomber has got fixed up straight away, which does soften the blow a bit for him, and it’s not an ideal situation especially as he was my captain.”

Harris has been appointed Peterborough captain and the former Panthers title-winner is their No 1 for the clash with the Witches, with former skipper Richie Worrall having joined the Lions.

Manager Rob Lyon said: “We’re more than happy to have Bomber back and hopefully it will make a difference for us. We didn’t want to lose him in the first place last winter but he’s back now, and he asked straight away to be captain. In all honesty, he’s the natural choice. He knows the club, he knows all the people and, whilst it’s a bit late in the day, we’re delighted to have him back.”







