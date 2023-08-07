Following a long hard-fought community campaign against demolishing the red sandstone building at Stead’s Place the developer has now held an official reopening ceremony of the parade of shops on Leith Walk.

Drum Property Group has created newly renovated retail, restaurant and café spaces in the building from 106 to 154 Leith Walk with offices reinstated at first floor level. The Leith Depot is the only business which has remained in place and is now a Fringe venue in its own right.

Other tenants include Hobz Bakery, Cornelius Wines, Middle Eastern street food restaurant Sharawama, vintage clothing store Rhinestone Cowboys, Chorrito Sauce Company, pizzeria San Ciro’s and Zoomo, the E-bike sales and hire service.

The developer will now create 148 new-build homes on the remainder of the site which will be complete next year.

The council leader was called upon to perform the official opening ceremony. Cllr Cammy Day said: “With the tram service up and running, the regeneration of this section of Leith Walk couldn’t come at a better time. Drum was able to work closely with the community to revise their plans while creating this scheme and the result is a thriving and creative space. The existing occupiers and new units are clearly receiving lots of footfall already, which is great to see.”

Fife Hyland, Drum’s Operation Director added: “After a long period of community consultation and refurbishment, it’s testament to the revival of Leith Walk that the Red Sandstone building is now fully operational and buzzing with activity. With the tram now open and Leith Walk coming back to its bustling best, the building is set to fulfil its potential as a distinctive focal point and destination for the area.

“We have been hugely encouraged with the high levels of occupier interest in the retail units, which are now all fully let, and in the office spaces above – of which we only have a few remaining suites available. The vibrant retail parade has a diverse range of independent traders including shops, cafés, restaurants and the ever-popular Leith Depot bar and arts venue, whilst the sympathetically restored office suites have proved very popular as a small business location in the diverse and dynamic community of Leith. The refurbished Red Sandstone building is now well set to play a key role in promoting the rich tradition of diversity and independence which makes Leith such an exciting destination in which to live, work and visit.”

Aytac Gil of Sharawarma also owns the café which is the entry point for the first floor office suites.

He has witnessed many changes to the local neighbourhood. He said: “Leith Walk has undergone a radical transformation in the last decade. It is now one of the most contemporary yet diverse streets in Edinburgh. It’s a genuinely cosmopolitan community which brings together a hugely diverse range of independent retailers, cafés and bars and is especially appealing to the younger generation looking for something a little different to the rest of the city, often providing better value and a more eclectic mix of attractions.

“The new tramline is now bringing more visitors and footfall to the area, especially when there are more shops, cafes, businesses and homes being created here, attracting more people from the city centre to venture further down Leith Walk.”

Fife Hyland (L) with Cllr Cammy Day (R)

