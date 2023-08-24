Stellar Monarchs continue their quest a play-off place in the Cab Direct Championship with a double-header meeting against the Poole Pirates and Birmingham Brummies on Friday at Armadale (tapes-up 7pm).



Monarchs hold sixth place but it is very tight, every point counts and the four sides contesting the final play-off spot are enjoying very little luck.



A win over Poole would be a bonus, but the second match against Birmingham, guided and strengthened by Scottish-born Stewart Dickson, is a must-win for both teams.



Craig Cook made a return after injury at Ipswich on Thursday and, if that goes well, will be in the line-up for the double-header.



Alex Harkess, Monarchs’ team manager, said: “Birmingham is the one we’ve got to win, it is as simple as that, though we will certainly set out to win both.



“I believe if we beat Birmingham and Plymouth here at Armadale that should get us there.”



Friday’s matches will both be live streamed for those who cannot attend and details are on www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk.



STELLAR MONARCHS: Craig Cook, Max Clegg, Kye Thomson, Paco Castagna, Josh Pickering (captain), Dayle Wood, Bastian Borke.



WESSEX MARINE PIRATES: Richard Lawson, Kyle Newman, Ben Cook, Zach Cook, Steve Worrall (captain), Anders Rowe, Joe Thompson.



CURTIS SPORTS BRUMMIES: Richard Lawson (guest), Stefan Nielsen, Troy Batchelor, Alfie Bowtell, Justin Sedgmen (captain), Sam Hagon, Paul Starke.