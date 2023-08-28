The closing fireworks were cancelled some months ago when the previous sponsor Virgin Money pulled out.

It has become customary for Edinburgh to mark the end of the festivals with a major pyrotechnic display from Edinburgh Castle on the final Monday night.

But there will be no display this year when the world was readjusting to a post-pandemic experience with hundreds of people gathered in rooms of all shapes and sizes during August with only a mere handful wearing masks. What that will do to any numbers of Covid cases we have to wait and see.

Meantime we give you our fireworks photo from above the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo snapped by photographer Craig Duncan.

Tickets have already gone on sale for next year’s event.

Photo of the fireworks above the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo ©2023 Craig Duncan

