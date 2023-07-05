HRH The Princess Royal officially opened the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) and Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) on Wednesday.

The building has been open since March 2021, but delayed by the pandemic the opening ceremony only took place now.

The hospital allows paediatric care, specialist neonatal care, neurosciences and Emergency departments to be housed on one site reducing the need for emergency transfers.

Calum Campbell, Chief Executive of NHS Lothian said, “We are delighted to have welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to officially open the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences.

“These healthcare facilities combine excellent architectural design, one of the UK’s largest Art and Therapeutic Design programmes and the latest clinical thinking and technology. Added to this are our amazing, dedicated and expert staff who deliver exceptional patient care day in, day out.

“The COVID pandemic may have delayed our official opening event, however we are delighted that on the 75th anniversary of the NHS, HRH The Princess Royal could join us, as together we celebrate.”

During the visit, HRH The Princess Royal enjoyed a tour of some of the building, meeting with staff and patients. Within the Dalhousie Ward at RHCYP, she heard about the important role our Play Teams have, in enabling children to be children even when in hospital and enjoyed some magic tricks performed by Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity funded magician Tricky Ricky. 6-year-old patient Harper presented Her Royal Highness with a posy of flowers to thank her for visiting.

All photos Chris Watt Photography

