HRH The Princess Royal officially opened the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) and Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) on Wednesday.
The building has been open since March 2021, but delayed by the pandemic the opening ceremony only took place now.
The hospital allows paediatric care, specialist neonatal care, neurosciences and Emergency departments to be housed on one site reducing the need for emergency transfers.
Calum Campbell, Chief Executive of NHS Lothian said, “We are delighted to have welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to officially open the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences.
“These healthcare facilities combine excellent architectural design, one of the UK’s largest Art and Therapeutic Design programmes and the latest clinical thinking and technology. Added to this are our amazing, dedicated and expert staff who deliver exceptional patient care day in, day out.
“The COVID pandemic may have delayed our official opening event, however we are delighted that on the 75th anniversary of the NHS, HRH The Princess Royal could join us, as together we celebrate.”
During the visit, HRH The Princess Royal enjoyed a tour of some of the building, meeting with staff and patients. Within the Dalhousie Ward at RHCYP, she heard about the important role our Play Teams have, in enabling children to be children even when in hospital and enjoyed some magic tricks performed by Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity funded magician Tricky Ricky. 6-year-old patient Harper presented Her Royal Highness with a posy of flowers to thank her for visiting.
Berwick and Glasgow skid to defeat on the road
BSN Final, first-leg: Poole Pirates 62, Glasgow Tigers 28; Cab Direct Championship: Oxford Cheetas 53, Berwick Bandits 37 Rory Schlein top scored with 11 points as Berwick Bandits suffered a 53-37 defeat in the Cab Direct Championship at pace-setting Oxford Cheetas. Their top man was Sam Masters with 14 points. Elsewhere, Glasgow Tigers’ boss Cami…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – new play trys to pray the gay away
The Orange Works, a Kent based theatre company, are returning to the Fringe with Locusts, a timely play about conversion practices and the belief that you can pray the gay away. Spoiler warning – you can’t. The UK Government have made vague moves to introduce a very weak ban on the conversion therapies, allowing them…
Young stars of Edinburgh Jazz Festival win RCS awards
Two young musicians who are due to appear at Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival this month have won big in the annual awards given to students on the jazz course at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Bassist Ewan Hastie receives the Mark McKergow Prize for Jazz Improvisation and shares the Alan McAulay Award for group work…
Hibs sign new midfielder
Hibernian FC have signed Wales international Dylan Levitt from Dundee United today. The 22-year-old midfielder has joined the Club for an undisclosed fee and has signed a three-year deal. Levitt, a creative midfielder, came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and made his debut in the UEFA Europa League, before gaining further senior experience…
Mackerel reported to have arrived in the Forth area
This is the news that many sea anglers have been waiting for, the mackerel are in and Derek Anderson, boss of Eyemouth-based charter boat company, Aquamarine, confirmed that anglers on his boat were into the much-prized fish this week. Social media in the area has also mentioned that mackerel, a fish that is consumed world-wide…
Royal Week – Thanksgiving Service at St Giles
Royal Week continued with The King and Queen zipping up the Royal Mile in a Rolls-Royce to attend a thanksgiving ceremony with beautiful music in St Giles and then dashing back down the hill again to the palace to watch the Red Arrows passing overhead. 700 members of the Armed Forces led the ceremonial elements…
