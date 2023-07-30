Benjamin Basso top scored as fired-up Glasgow Tigers edged a victory over highly-rated Poole Pirates in the Cab Direct Championship.

The 22-year-old Dane collected 12 points and a bonus in the 46-44 victory. Former Glasgow racer Richard Lawson was best for the visitors with 12 points and three bonus points.

The victory keeps the Allied Vehicles Tigers in second spot in the nine-strong table with 16 points from eight matches, seven adrift of pace-setting Oxford Cheetahs who have raced in three more matches.

Scunthorpe Scorpions are third with 14 points from 11 outings with Poole fourth on 13 points from eight fixtures.

Meanwhile, sixth-placed Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs, who have seven points from nine matches, visit rock bottom Plymouth Gladiators on Tuesday (tapes-up 7pm) and the English combine have only two points from seven matches.

PICTURE: from the library courtesy of Glasgow Tigers and shot by Taylor Lanning

