Glenfarg Apartments luxury two bedroom show apartment is a “highly liveable” example of how to create a sleek and contemporary look, cosy and inviting enough to appeal to anyone over 55 considering downsizing.

It has an “upscaled” kitchen – in this case, stunning white gloss with a glass table, stainless steel cooker hood, black worktops, a stylish breakfast bar and barstools in pastel pink fabric. It has a sleek main bathroom, with dark grey tiles, and silver accessories. Importantly, these rooms won’t need refurbishing or redecorating for many years to come.

The overall colour scheme in the main living areas is neutral, with white, silvers, taupes and greys keeping the spaces light and fresh, accented with pastels and lovely brass furniture. This type of approach in home décor in a modern apartment enables those downsizing to easily accentuate their new home with some treasured items from their old properties.

David Craigie, one of the Directors of Glenfarg Homes who have brought Glenfarg Apartments, a £3.4 million development of 12 homes, to the market, said: “This show apartment has bags of flair and interest.

“If you are an over 55s buyer, you can easily see yourself living here, placing some favourite items of furniture and keepsakes around, which would still blend in perfectly with the luxurious “five star hotel” type interior”.

“We wanted our show apartment to be modern, as the overall development offers some really cutting edge specifications, but we didn’t want to put people off perhaps with an overly cold or minimalist look, as that look is not for everyone. So, we’ve created something very warm with beautiful soft accents, gleaming brass furniture, stunning mirrors, artwork, and striking fabrics. Yes, everything is very sleek and stylish but it’s not over the top. We’ve had a lot of positive comments from those who have viewed saying that they love the pastel colours, together with the vibrant cushions and stools at the console table in the hallway.”

David explained that the development was working with a leading kitchen and bathroom manufacturer in Perthshire to offer buyers the chance to create bespoke kitchens and bathrooms, subject to build schedule.

He continued:“Buyers can choose what they would like before their apartment is completed. It really puts their own stamp on the place, as we want to offer greater flexibility than volume builders.”

Featuring glass balconies on three levels, Glenfarg Apartments, with properties currently priced from £237,000, is made up of three identical floors of four plots, with each apartment individually designed and finished to an exacting and luxuriously appointed standard.

With floor layouts ranging in size from 842 square feet to 1005 square feet, occupants at Glenfarg Apartments will find that they still have plenty of space in which to live comfortably, with every apartment additionally complete with an enclosed balcony. There’s lift access to an underground garage too, where visitor parking, and additional storage, is provided.

The apartments are extremely energy efficient to run, with a unique off-grid Calor gas supply ensuring low running costs.

With the vibrant village of Glenfarg at their disposal, together with varied leisure activities on the doorstep, Glenfarg Apartments is ideal for the discerning over 55s buyer who is looking for an upscaling specification as well as a low maintenance, eco friendly lifestyle.

The development is also offering to pay buyers’ energy bills for a whole year from date of entry (reserve by end of August to qualify).

Other features include enhanced acoustic and thermal insulation, to ensure all the peace and quiet of rural living; solar panels as standard, and access to outside space. The development is surrounded by a beautiful cultivated landscaped garden which all occupants can enjoy.

Glenfarg Apartments, from Glenfarg Homes, which has the postal address name of Ann Gleann Apartments, is covered by Premier Guarantee, a warranty company that protects buyers against any structural issues for the first ten years of the building’s life.

Book a viewing appointment with Selling Agents Ballantynes on 01738 441825, email: Perth@ballantynes.uk.com

www.glenfarghomes.co.uk

