The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links has announced that it is to hold its very first Wedding Booking Fayre since the business was acquired by the new owners.
The Wallace Family, the owners of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park & The Bay Hotel have taken over the Lundin Links property as part of their portfolio.
The event will show what the recently refurbished Old Manor has to offer for couples who want to tie the knot on Sunday 6 August from noon until 4pm.
A variety of both midweek and weekend dates are available for Autumn/Winter 2023, with packages on offer for dates in 2024 and 2025. Couples who book on the day will qualify for special incentives.
Representation from The Bay Hotel in Kinghorn will also be at the Fayre, additionally offering a variety of packages and dates. With weddings a huge part of its overall offering, The Bay Hotel holds around 60 weddings a year.
The Old Manor Hotel is partnering Leven based Style A Chair in this first Fayre, as the hotel’s exclusive décor supplier.
“We are very excited about our first wedding fayre which is to put ourselves back on the map as a fantastic location in which to get married,” said Tommy Wallace, one of the owners of the Hotel.
“Since we acquired this business a huge investment has taken place here to present a fresh and exciting new look at the Old Manor,” he said. “We have beautiful new carpeting, fresh new bedroom décor, updated bathrooms, and a new look to the bar and lounge. The Seaview Restaurant, situated in our beautiful conservatory dining room, is in the process of getting new furniture. Our function room is ready and waiting to host a wedding celebration – it has the most amazing views of the golf course and sea – what a setting it is.
“Overall, we have created a modern, inviting hotel which has lost none of its period character and charm. We know in the past the hotel hosted dozens of weddings a year and we are ready now to get that business back.
“This fayre is purely to secure bookings – we have lots of offers available to those who make a booking on the day. It could be just the opportunity you are looking for if you have still to find a venue and want to get married this year or next.”
The Hotel has an ongoing working relationship with Style A Chair who have operated in Leven for the past fifteen years, dressing around one hundred wedding venues a year.
Tommy said: “Our function room is going to look stunning, as Style A Chair will dress the whole place for us. As our recommended suppliers, those making a booking can find out more about their prices and services.”
