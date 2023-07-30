Hearts begin their challenge for the Viaplay Cup at home to Partick Thistle and the Capital’s other cinch Premiership club, Hibs, are also at home. They play Raith Rovers.

Celtic begin their defence of the silverware at Kilmarnock in one of two all-Premiership ties in the last 16, the other sees St Mirren host Motherwell while Rangers, who were runners-up last season, entertain Greenock Morton.

The full draw is Hibs v Raith Rovers, Stirling Albion v Aberdeen, Airdrie v Ross County, St Mirren v Motherwell, Rangers v Greenock Morton, Kilmarnock v Celtic, Hearts v Partick Thistle and Livingston v Ayr United.

Hearts learned their opponents minutes after their pre-season friendly with Leeds United at Tynecastle (teams pictured walking onto the pitch by Nigel Duncan) which they lost 1-0.

Like this: Like Loading...