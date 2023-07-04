Thorntons which has an office in Edinburgh has announced nine promotions among its staff.

One of those with a new position is James Brogan who will be legal director in the Private Client department from 1 July.

James started his career at Stuart & Stuart in May 2019 as a Senior Solicitor and was promoted to Associate later that year before the firm merged with Thorntons in 2022.

He said: “Since the merger in April last year, I have enjoyed working as part of a larger team with a greater opportunity for career development and I am pleased that my contribution to the firm has been recognised with this promotion.”

Thorntons Chair, Colin Graham added: “Fostering an environment for learning and development is a core value at Thorntons as we support our people and culture across all levels. It is always a highlight to recognise the hard work of individuals so congratulations are well deserved.”

The new associates in Edinburgh are Victoria Wright, Intellectual Property and Emma Lawrie, Residential Property while in Dundee Lynsay McFarlane will be associate in Personal Injury and Katy Dow in Intellectual Property.

The new senior solicitors in Dundee are Jillian McLaughlan, Employment and Alex Dawson, Residential Property alongside Roisin Donnelly, Intellectual Property, Edinburgh and Ross Cargill, Private Client, St Andrews.

PHOTO Chris Scott

