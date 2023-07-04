Edinburgh pair Rory Richmond (Sports Club) and Finlay Halton (Grange) have been chosen to represent Scotland in the boys’ individual event at the World Junior Squash Championships in Australia from 18-29 July.

And Scotland will send a girls’ team to the event for the first time since 2005 after Scotland’s squash community rallied to allow tickets to be booked when 70 per cent of an initial fundraising target of £30,000 was met.

The fundraising was backed by generous donations from individuals, clubs, regional associations and a donation from SportsShoes.com., official footwear supplier to Scottish Squash.

Some £10,700 was raised at a fundraiser at Edinburgh Sports Club alone, with an auction and an exhibition match between Scottish Commonwealth Games medallist Rory Stewart and Scotland’s second ranked junior, Rory Richmond.

The evening was organised by the parents of some of the young players.

Adrian Richmond, who helped plan the event, said: “We were genuinely blown away by the support we got from the whole squash community, and the sporting community in general.”

On the same weekend an open competition was held at Grange Squash Club, with the proceeds donated to the fundraising campaign.

Paul Macari, Scottish Squash President, said: “The entirety of squash in Scotland has mobilised to help make the ambition of Scotland’s young players a reality.”

Other fundraisers took place in Glasgow and Bridge of Allan.

Under -19 Girls Team – Robyn McAlpine (Scotstoun), Anna Halliday, Rowan Niven (Bridge of Allan), Louisa Kaven (Whitecraigs). Individual event – Rory Richmond (Edinburgh Sports Club), Finlay Halton (|Grange), Oliver Hunter (Bridge of Allan), Natalie Main (Inverness).

Rory Richmond

