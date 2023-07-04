Edinburgh pair Rory Richmond (Sports Club) and Finlay Halton (Grange) have been chosen to represent Scotland in the boys’ individual event at the World Junior Squash Championships in Australia from 18-29 July.
And Scotland will send a girls’ team to the event for the first time since 2005 after Scotland’s squash community rallied to allow tickets to be booked when 70 per cent of an initial fundraising target of £30,000 was met.
The fundraising was backed by generous donations from individuals, clubs, regional associations and a donation from SportsShoes.com., official footwear supplier to Scottish Squash.
Some £10,700 was raised at a fundraiser at Edinburgh Sports Club alone, with an auction and an exhibition match between Scottish Commonwealth Games medallist Rory Stewart and Scotland’s second ranked junior, Rory Richmond.
The evening was organised by the parents of some of the young players.
Adrian Richmond, who helped plan the event, said: “We were genuinely blown away by the support we got from the whole squash community, and the sporting community in general.”
On the same weekend an open competition was held at Grange Squash Club, with the proceeds donated to the fundraising campaign.
Paul Macari, Scottish Squash President, said: “The entirety of squash in Scotland has mobilised to help make the ambition of Scotland’s young players a reality.”
Other fundraisers took place in Glasgow and Bridge of Allan.
Under -19 Girls Team – Robyn McAlpine (Scotstoun), Anna Halliday, Rowan Niven (Bridge of Allan), Louisa Kaven (Whitecraigs). Individual event – Rory Richmond (Edinburgh Sports Club), Finlay Halton (|Grange), Oliver Hunter (Bridge of Allan), Natalie Main (Inverness).
Pedestrian dies after Calder Road collision
A 21-year-old male pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a car on Calder Road early on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 7am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the silver Toyota Auris involved in the collision was uninjured. The road was closed until…
Continue Reading Pedestrian dies after Calder Road collision
Free school uniform exchange opens at Fort Kinnaird
Free school uniform exchange opens at Fort Kinnaird The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird has launched a free school uniform exchange that will run throughout the summer holidays to give parents good quality, pre-loved options for back to school and encourage more sustainable shopping habits. The independent store, located between Trespass and WHSmith, is inviting…
Continue Reading Free school uniform exchange opens at Fort Kinnaird
Deals of the day – stock cupboard items for a penny for one day only
Snappy Shopper, the Scottish online delivery service app, has an offer for one day only on Wednesday – some stock cupboard items are on sale for just a penny. As a way of responding to the rising cost of living Snappy Shopper has an assortment of essential cupboard filler products on offer including: Batchelors Super…
Continue Reading Deals of the day – stock cupboard items for a penny for one day only
Book recycling vending machine installed at The Centre
Scotland’s first-ever free, book recycling vending machine is unveiled at The Centre, Livingston – ‘Read. Swap. Repeat.’ giving shoppers the chance to swap their old books for a reused one, for free, to help keep them in circulation and prevent them from going to landfill. The ‘swapping’ vending machine stocks 200 books for adults and…
Continue Reading Book recycling vending machine installed at The Centre
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Top Fun: 80s Hypnosis Spectacular
Grab your Day-Glo shell suit, shoulder pads and Rubik’s Cube and strap in for a high-octane, laughter-packed show with comedy hypnotist Matt Hale’s TOP FUN: 80s Hypnosis Spectacular. After sensational critical and audience reviews at the Adelaide Fringe and Perth’s Fringe World, the hit show will be performed for audiences outside Australia for the first…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Top Fun: 80s Hypnosis Spectacular
Scottish babies names influenced by 20th century Hollywood stars
Hollywood stars Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn influenced the names of Scottish babies in decades gone by, according to new analysis by National Records of Scotland. For the first time statisticians have looked back through all the names used since 1935 and charted the top 100 names in each year. NRS Statistician Maria Kaye-Bardgett said: …
Continue Reading Scottish babies names influenced by 20th century Hollywood stars