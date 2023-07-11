Busy night of speedway on Wednesday, Glasgow and Edinburgh plus Berwick all scheduled to be on track in the Cab Direct Championship.

Stellar Monarchs visit Oxford who beat Edinburgh 54-36 in the Championship Knockout Cup at the Oxford Stadium on April 26, former Edinburgh skipper Sam Masters posting a 15-point maximum and Scott Nicholls scoring 11 points. Best for Monarchs was Craig Cook with 12 points.

Two days later Monarchs held the Oxford side 45-45 at Armadale Stadium in the same competition with Richie Worrall best for Monarchs with ten points.

Nicholls top scored for the visitors with 12 points and Masters was next best of 11 with another ex-Edinburgh racer, Justin Sedgmen, next best on ten points. Oxford currently top the nine-strong championship table and Edinburgh are seventh.

Glasgow Allied Vehicles Tigers, who are second, visit sixth-placed Birmingham and they thrashed the Midlands side 64-26 at Ashfield while eighth-placed Berwick Bandits have a tough task at Poole Pirates who are fourth. All matches are at 7.30pm.

PICTURE: Craig Cook racing for Glasgow, courtesy of Glasgow Allied Vehicles Tigers

