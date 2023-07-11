Hutchison Vale Community Sports Football Club have held their first summer football camp of the year.
Danny Kenmure took top honours as “Camper of the Week”.
Runner-up was Jamie Fowler who was also a skills badge winner along with Max Feng and Kodi Duke all photographed below.
You can still book places for the upcoming camps at this link.
Women’s games watched by record crowds
The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) has announced a record breaking 2022/23 season for spectator numbers. It’s the first time in the history of the Scottish women’s game that the figure of 100,000 has been surpassed in a single season and a total of 106,781 fans went to an SWPL, SWPL 2, or Sky Sports…
Stenhouse Fishery shutting its doors
Stenhouse Fishery bosses have confirmed that the popular water near Burntisland will close at the end of this month due to rising costs. A short announcement was posted on social media on Monday and it said: “We have decided to call it a day.” The announcement added: “We would like to thank all of our…
Monarchs, Bandits and Tigers all in action
Busy night of speedway on Wednesday, Glasgow and Edinburgh plus Berwick all scheduled to be on track in the Cab Direct Championship. Stellar Monarchs visit Oxford who beat Edinburgh 54-36 in the Championship Knockout Cup at the Oxford Stadium on April 26, former Edinburgh skipper Sam Masters posting a 15-point maximum and Scott Nicholls scoring 11 points. Best…
Five things you need to know today
Cycling Championships The UCI Cycling World Championships are coming to Edinburgh. You can find out more about what is actually going on here at two events – one at Stockbridge Library and the other at Central Library on Thursday. If the men’s road race is really going to race down The Mound then we say…
Tennis tour de force in Musselburgh
It’s an ill-wind that blows nobody any good and one-time anti-social behaviour centred around the Musselburgh tennis courts in Lewisvale Park is proof positive. As community police officer for the area Robbie Stewart was called to investigate and in the course of his duties he met part-time tennis club player/coach, Kevin Duffy, coincidentally a fellow…
Coach Duncan praises side in defeat to England
Chris Duncan, Scotland women’s head hockey coach, praised his squad for fighting back after being 3-0 down at half-time to England in the second of a Test double-header at Bisham Abbey. Eventually, the Tartan Hearts lost 4-3 following a 4-4 draw in the opening fixture on Sunday and Duncan added: “It was a great show…
