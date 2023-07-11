Hutchison Vale Community Sports Football Club have held their first summer football camp of the year.

Danny Kenmure took top honours as “Camper of the Week”.

Runner-up was Jamie Fowler who was also a skills badge winner along with Max Feng and Kodi Duke all photographed below.

You can still book places for the upcoming camps at this link.

Danny Kenmure

Max Feng

Kodi Duke

Jamie Fowler

Like this: Like Loading...