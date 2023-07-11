Cycling Championships
The UCI Cycling World Championships are coming to Edinburgh. You can find out more about what is actually going on here at two events – one at Stockbridge Library and the other at Central Library on Thursday.
If the men’s road race is really going to race down The Mound then we say it again… there are massive craters at the foot of the Mound which will really interfere with performance cycles and skinny tyres. Hopefully someone is listening and it will be a good opportunity to resurface even part of the heavily used route.
Edge 2 now broadcasting from Stockbridge
Jay Crawford has half a century of experience in radio, and now he has established a DAB radio station – Edge 2 – to complement Edge 1 which is already broadcasting online and through an app.
There are many ways to listen to the dulcet tones of someone who was the anchor at Radio Forth for so long, as well as the others in the 18 presenter line up on both stations. And Crawford is adamant this will be an Edinburgh station for Edinburgh people.
Filming in Edinburgh this week
Filming will take place this week of Eleventh Hour Films new production of Rebus with streets being closed off as needed on a rolling basis from 11 to 13 July. The streets include Heriot Place, Fennel, Keir Street, Guthrie Street, South College Street, North Castle Street, Young Street and West College Street.
The new series is Viaplay’s first drama commission in the UK and will star Richard Rankin (no relation to the author), who is in his thirties and the story is a contemporary one. Filming began in early May when Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group EVP & Chief Content Officer said: “It’s an exciting day that filming of ‘Rebus’ is now underway. We are proud to bring such a highly regarded character to audiences as our first UK commission, which will put Viaplay even more firmly on the drama map in the UK. We found our Rebus in Richard Rankin and now have an equally stellar cast around him. It’s a privilege to work alongside the creative team at Eleventh Hour Films, Gregory Burke and Sir Ian Rankin to create this unique and compelling show.”
Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival begins on Friday
If you haven’t had the chance to read the programme yet for the first of the summer festivals to get underway, then read it in full below.
Tickets are available on 0131 226 0013 or EdinburghJazzFestival.com There will be many shows already sold out so dig deep or contact the Box Office for help. The festival runs from Friday 14 July and runs until 23 July.
There are colourful events taking place this weekend with the Edinburgh Festival Carnival on Sunday 15 July involving more than 800 performers parading from 1pm along Princes Street to Princes Street Gardens. On Saturday 15 July Mardi Gras takes place in The Grassmarket from 1pm to 4pm. Both events are free.
There are some huge names in this programme with shows at Festival Theatre, St Bride’s Centre, Queen’s Hall, George Square Spiegeltent, Bellfield, Currie Community Centre, Leith Dockers, the Jazz Bar, Heriot’s Rugby Club, La Belle Angele and at Pianodrome in Ocean Terminal. From 13 to 17 July if you are passing through Edinburgh Airport then watch out for daily free showcase performances.
Monarchs, Bandits and Tigers all in action
