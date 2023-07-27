Playfair Steps
The steps from the Mound Precinct to a point halfway up The Mound are open again after years of closure during building works at the National Galleries of Scotland to create ten new gallery spaces. The galleries will open to the public in September.
This is a big cause for celebration ahead of the festival, but the Playfair Walkway is not yet open again.
Also we don’t remember if the steps opened and closed with the gardens previously…? Did they?
Specsavers charitable donation
Cutting-edge equipment for examining premature and sick babies is now in place at the Neonatal Unit in the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh thanks to a £73,000 fundraiser by Specsavers stores across Scotland.
Stores donated the funds to the Simpsons Special Care Babies (SSCB) charity to buy a piece of equipment called a PanoCam. The equipment allows clinical staff to examine the eyes of premature babies (who are at a high risk of retinopathy which can cause blindness) in a much quicker and safer way.
To mark the install of the equipment, Michael O’Kane from Specsavers whose daughter Sophie (now 9) was born at 24wks weighing just 1lb 15oz was joined by Lady Sarra Hoy, whose son Callum was born at 29 weeks back in 2014, in her capacity as an ambassador for Bliss Scotland.
The Fringe at St James Quarter
St James Quarter is getting into the swing of the Fringe this August with a series of musical sessions.
Gorgie City Farm
Suzanne Campbell is the new Project Manager at Gorgie City Farm. She previously worked at The Junction and was pictured on their social media receiving a fond farewell.
She will lead the team at the farm with Cat Young who is Partnership Facilitator and Charlie Craig the Interim caretaker.
Read more about the plans for the farm on the EVOC website
Portrait of King Charles targeted at Portrait Gallery
Climate campaigners wearing This is Rigged T-shirts targeted a portrait of King Charles at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery with spray paint on Wednesday afternoon. The slogan sprayed onto the glass covering the portrait – The People are mightier than the lord – dates from the times of the Highland Clearances. The two protesters can…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – KlangHaus: InHaus
Arts collective KlangHaus are set to return to the Fringe with a new show deconstructing the conventions of live music – this time in a in a unique domestic setting A few years back the original KlangHaus created a sensation in Summerhall’s Small Animal Hospital, ripping up the rule book of gig-going to create a…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – St James Quarter Sessions
St James Quarter is offering a programme of emerging music talent and street performances in the heart of Scotland’s capital with ‘St James Quarter Sessions’. Taking place throughout August, The Quarter will provide a unique addition to this year’s Fringe programme. Inviting music lovers to a month-long festival held in the lifestyle district of Edinburgh,…
The World Press Photo Exhibition 2023
The World Press Photo exhibition will go on display at The Scottish Parliament from Saturday 5 – Saturday 26 August. Representing major news events from 2022, the 2023 World Press Photo Contest winning works call attention to some of the most pressing issues facing the world today. From the devastating documentation of the war in…
Two out as Monarchs chase play-off berth
Fans of the Stellar Monarchs and Stellar Monarchs Academy have a double dose of action on Friday with Monarchs v Berwick Bandits at 7pm followed by Monarchs Academy v Berwick Bullets. This is a key match for Monarchs in the Championship as Bandits are one of their rivals for a play-off slot and the Edinburgh…
Spence can’t wait to lace on his boots for Fife
Fife Flyers have confirmed the return of home-grown talent James Spence and the 21-year-old forward is the first local player to be The Elite League club’s new coach Tom Coolen said: ‘It is great to have a UK developed player on our roster. “James gives our team depth in the forward area and I look…
