Playfair Steps

The steps from the Mound Precinct to a point halfway up The Mound are open again after years of closure during building works at the National Galleries of Scotland to create ten new gallery spaces. The galleries will open to the public in September.

This is a big cause for celebration ahead of the festival, but the Playfair Walkway is not yet open again.

Also we don’t remember if the steps opened and closed with the gardens previously…? Did they?

We are so excited to share that the Playfair Steps are now open, allowing access from Market Street to East Princes Street Gardens. They will open and close daily in line with the opening hours of Princes Street Gardens throughout the Fringe Festival. pic.twitter.com/45QWn8tNQl — National Galleries of Scotland (@NatGalleriesSco) July 26, 2023

The Mound Precinct off Princes’ Street photographed in 2020 PHOTO J.L.Preece

Specsavers charitable donation

Cutting-edge equipment for examining premature and sick babies is now in place at the Neonatal Unit in the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh thanks to a £73,000 fundraiser by Specsavers stores across Scotland.

Stores donated the funds to the Simpsons Special Care Babies (SSCB) charity to buy a piece of equipment called a PanoCam. The equipment allows clinical staff to examine the eyes of premature babies (who are at a high risk of retinopathy which can cause blindness) in a much quicker and safer way.

To mark the install of the equipment, Michael O’Kane from Specsavers whose daughter Sophie (now 9) was born at 24wks weighing just 1lb 15oz was joined by Lady Sarra Hoy, whose son Callum was born at 29 weeks back in 2014, in her capacity as an ambassador for Bliss Scotland.

The Fringe at St James Quarter

St James Quarter is getting into the swing of the Fringe this August with a series of musical sessions.

Read more here

Gorgie City Farm

Suzanne Campbell is the new Project Manager at Gorgie City Farm. She previously worked at The Junction and was pictured on their social media receiving a fond farewell.

She will lead the team at the farm with Cat Young who is Partnership Facilitator and Charlie Craig the Interim caretaker.

Read more about the plans for the farm on the EVOC website

Subscribe to the Edinburgh Reporter

Please do consider subscribing to our monthly newspaper which comes out on the first of every month. If you do then it helps us to keep producing the paper and to maintain news for free for everyone online and in our newsletters.

Click on the image of our July front page below to sign up. We have just sent our August issue to press and it will be available in the usual outlets soon – and certainly by 1 August.

Like this: Like Loading...