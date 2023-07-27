Climate campaigners wearing This is Rigged T-shirts targeted a portrait of King Charles at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery with spray paint on Wednesday afternoon.

The slogan sprayed onto the glass covering the portrait – The People are mightier than the lord – dates from the times of the Highland Clearances.

The two protesters can be seen stencilling the slogan onto the glass covering the Victoria Crowe painting at around 3pm on Wednesday.

One protester said: “Why does The Scottish Government think it’s acceptable to keep allowing new oil and gas projects to go ahead, without even opposing them? If we want a future for our young people, they need to oppose all new oil and gas licences.

“This is the most basic step they can take to secure a chance at a liveable future. Until this happens, we will continue to target the Scottish Government, forcing them to use the powers they do have to stand up for the people.”

This is part of a wide range of protests which the group has been conducting over recent weeks principally at the Ineos plant in Grangemouth asking for the government to stop all new oil and gas licences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of protestors at the National Galleries of Scotland: Portrait shortly after 3.05pm on Wednesday, July 26.

“Two people, aged 28 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

