Arts collective KlangHaus are set to return to the Fringe with a new show deconstructing the conventions of live music – this time in a in a unique domestic setting
A few years back the original KlangHaus created a sensation in Summerhall’s Small Animal Hospital, ripping up the rule book of gig-going to create a totally unique, site responsive experience. Barriers between performers and audience were dissolved and dismantled in an audio/visual sensual storm.
It went on to sell out two month-long runs in a previously unused space in London’s Royal Festival Hall as well as adaptations in a former furniture depositary, a vast unused bus depot and a horse hospital. The Guardian’s Arts Editor Alex Needham described it as ‘The most innovative presentation of live music I’ve ever seen, a total game changer’.
Now the original collective are back at Summerhall with a new show that can be seen from 4 – 27 August with three separate performances each day at 17.00. 19.00 and 21.00
From pin drop quiet to full on loud and back again, KlangHaus: InHaus is a unique audio visual theatrical experience. It’s another extraordinary leap in their mission to destroy the rule book of gig-going. The performers invite you into their own personal space, to become integral to the show, immersed in the present, the sound, the lights. The audience will sit or stand in and around the musicians for a full-on fun experience where, at times, all hell breaks loose.
Co-devisor/singer Karen Reilly said ‘After the success of KlangHaus we didn’t want to return to The Fringe until we had something that at least equalled it in innovation and quality – and we all quietly believe that InHaus actually surpasses the previous show. We welcome everyone to share our life of wall-to-wall music, light, sound and saturated colour.’
It’s an intimate shared musical and theatrical experience for small audience numbers that blends sound, song, humour, image, pathos, words, theatre, movement and silence – all in an environment of enhanced domesticity.
Klanghaus are art-rock maverick’s The Neutrinos (Karen Reilly vocals, Jon Baker bass and vocals, Mark Howe guitars and vocals, Jeron Gundersen, drums and percussion) and visual artist and filmmaker Sal Pittman. https://klanghaus.co/
KlangHaus: InHaus was selected as one of the recipients of the inaugural Keep it Fringe Fund and is supported by Norwich Arts Centre.
