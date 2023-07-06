Honours of Scotland
More than 700 members of the Armed Forces led the ceremony of the National Service of Thanksgiving as the Honours of Scotland were presented to The King and Queen, at St Giles’ Cathedral. Hundreds lined the Royal Mile although the crowds were thickest around the cathedral with a slimmer gathering nearer Holyrood.
The cars bearing the royal procession progressed up the street at a fair pace, and we are sure there could be many among the crowds who missed what they had stood (in the sunshine) for a few hours to see,
General Officer Scotland and Military Secretary, Major General Bill Wright, CBE, said: “This is a wonderful day for Scotland and an absolute honour for the British Army in Scotland to play its part alongside the people of this nation.
“The pride the soldiers all feel today, particularly those from Scotland, is clear for all to see. We are inextricably linked to the people of Scotland, the communities from which we recruit and this country’s proud history. To pay our respects to our new sovereign in the heart of Edinburgh is a memory we will never forget.”
Military personnel led a procession along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile which featured 100 members of the public representing all aspects of Scottish life – photographed below.
This part of the procession included four mounted elements of the SCOTS Dragoon Guards, the Pipes & Drums of Robert Gordon’s Combined Cadet Force (CCF), 51 Brigade Cadet Military Band and the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS), Cpl Cruachan IV a Shetland pony. Also, on parade was Edinburgh Garrison Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class 1 (WO1) Ruaridh Tuach SCOTS.
The Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry (SNIY) provided a Quarter Guard in Crown Square as the Honours began their journey to St Giles’ Cathedral, receiving a fanfare from Royal Marine Band (Scotland) as they reached the Drawbridge.
The Tri-Service Guard of Honour (GoH) escorting the Honours was accompanied by The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland (Band SCOTS) and included Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (BKA Coy, 5 SCOTS).
Peter Sawkins, winner of the Great British Bake Off 2020 has partnered up with Heritage Portfolio to create a bespoke bakery range to be sold at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE).
Peter was the youngest winner in Bake Off history and had been a huge fan of the show since the age of 12. It was the reason for his interest and love for baking.
Heritage Portfolio has teamed up with Peter to create three exclusive cakes and tarts to be sold at RBGE. The range consists of carrot patch cupcakes, rhubarb and orange cake and apple tart. Peter is local to Edinburgh and enjoys using seasonal ingredients in his bakes, the bespoke range uses ingredients inspired by the Garden’s seasonal produce.
Probably the most famous voice to have aired on Edinburgh based radio, Jay Crawford, is taking to the airwaves once more in a new venture called Edge 2. This station will air from Stockbridge where there has been “huge” investment in studios and equipment. There will be “timeless classic hits and local news”. Jay will be on air every Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm. Edge 2 will go live on Monday 10th July playing music from the last 5 decades broadcasting online, on mobile, smart speakers and DAB+
Jay said; “This was a golden opportunity to build on the success of Edge Radio and an exciting development for the local radio scene. I saw a gap in the market and felt that Edge 2 could be it. I cannot wait to return to the airwaves to play classic tracks every Monday to Friday.”
At the new Stockbridge home for Edge Radio, Jay continued; “Dedicating an entire station to the best music of the last 50 years offers immense appeal. We will be showcasing hits from the rock ‘n’ roll era of the 1950s to vibrant disco in the ‘70s, pop hits of the ’80s, through to the alternative and grunge movements of the ’90s. With such a vast and eclectic pool of music to draw from, the new station is poised to cater to a wide range of listeners, ensuring there is something for everyone.”
The fishing news is all about the mackerel this week.
