The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) will run from 18 to 23 August with 24 new films, five retrospectives and outdoor films in University of Edinburgh quad with seven more feature films keeping the EIFF light burning bright.

As previously announced the festival opens with Silent Roar and will close with Fremont.

Scotland is well represented with five features and 19 shorts including the world premiere of six newly commissioned documentaries in the Bridging the Gap Documentary Short Films programme.

America the home of film is also represented with four films from the eighties and nineties, as well as the retrospective with Shane Meadows Dead Man’s Shoes which was first shown in Edinburgh in 2004.

There will be five world premieres and the programme includes The Lynda Myles Project and a preview of a new documentary – The Lynda Myles Project: A Manifesto.

The full programme will be live from 10am on the Edinburgh International Festival which is providing a temporary home for the film festival.

Kate Taylor, Programme Director, Edinburgh International Film Festival, said: “With this year’s vivid film selection the EIFF programme team has favoured the bold, drawn to filmmakers with searching perspectives and style to burn. Designed for an eclectic spectrum of film fans, and defined by a love of independent cinema, this compact programme shines a light on new talent, and offers a smashing six-day journey for the EIFF’s passionate audiences.”

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “I’m delighted to see so much Scottish and international film talent represented in this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival programme. The Scottish Government is proud to support the festival with £155,000 from the PLaCE Fund – run jointly with the City of Edinburgh Council – and £59,000 from our Expo Fund. They both support Scottish talent development particularly emerging film programmers and mid-career writers in the case of our Expo Fund.”

#EdFilmFest

Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Like this: Like Loading...