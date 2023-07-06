Evergreen Boroughmuir hockey player Janet Hall has been chosen to represent Scotland in the World Masters Hockey European Championships this summer.
After running out for Scotland 45s age group in the GB&I Four Nations Masters tournament in Swansea earlier this month Janet will travel to Nottingham and the Euros, one of a handful of men and women from across the Capital picked by Scotland for a tournament starting on 29 July.
Head of Delivery for law firm Ashurst LLP, Janet, 46, said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be part of the Scottish Masters Hockey set-up. It is great to feel part of a team and to be challenged to improve my game/skills even though I have been playing for years.”
