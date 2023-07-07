Porty Pride

Yes folks it is time for Porty Pride this weekend. Some events will take place at Portobello Town Hall where there will be a Makers Market from noon until 4pm.

There are really too many things on to list them all here but today there is a Freedom Swim at 5.30 for those who dare – meet at Groyne 5, then it is Porty Pride Film Night at the Town Hall at 7.00pm and the 5K run – Good Time Running takes place on Saturday morning at 10 – meet at Civerinos on the Prom.

All the events are on the Porty Pride website here.

Wester Hailes Community Carnival Showcase

A free event takes place in Wester Hailes on Saturday when it is all about carnival.

Edinburgh International Film Festival 2023

Booking opens at noon on Friday for all the films in the 2023 programme which runs for a shortened six day long run. The opening film is Silent Roar which is set on the Isle of Lewis and features a teenage surfer. There is much to read in the programme which you can see on the website now. And there will be a whole weekend of Cinema Under the Stars in the Old College Quad in a new use of the space which lent itself so beautifully to an almost outdoor space under canvas a couple of years ago.

Browse the programme here.

The Red Arrows

Perhaps the best bit of the royal events in the capital on Wednesday was the appearance of the Red Arrows.

It is always thrilling when they fly over the city – and on Wednesday they were trailing their signature red, white and blue colours.

Here you can watch the flight from one of the cockpits…

The view of #Edinburgh from the #RedArrows as the team performed a flypast to mark the Presentation of the Honours of #Scotland to Their Majesties The King and Queen this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/okChddhjrS — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) July 5, 2023

And over here you can see the lovely images which photographer Tony Marsh took after climbing Arthur’s Seat.

