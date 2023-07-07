University of Edinburgh is to remain Scottish Rowing’s High Performance Partner for the next six years after the extension of a current agreement.

Scottish rowers made up a fifth of Team GB at Tokyo 2020 Olympics including three who came through the University of Edinburgh programme, and in the last decade Edinburgh students and alumni have achieved more than 50 GB vests across the European, World and Olympic stage.

Pictured after agreeing the extension are, left to right: 

John Higson, EU’s Depute Head of Rowing, Mia Freischem, ’23-24 Boat Club President,  Lee Boucher, Head of Performance Pathway, Scottish Rowing, Harry Guy, ’22-23 Boat Club President,  Lewis McCue, EU’s Performance Rowing Coach.

