University of Edinburgh is to remain Scottish Rowing’s High Performance Partner for the next six years after the extension of a current agreement.
Scottish rowers made up a fifth of Team GB at Tokyo 2020 Olympics including three who came through the University of Edinburgh programme, and in the last decade Edinburgh students and alumni have achieved more than 50 GB vests across the European, World and Olympic stage.
Pictured after agreeing the extension are, left to right:
John Higson, EU’s Depute Head of Rowing, Mia Freischem, ’23-24 Boat Club President, Lee Boucher, Head of Performance Pathway, Scottish Rowing, Harry Guy, ’22-23 Boat Club President, Lewis McCue, EU’s Performance Rowing Coach.
Five things you need to know
Porty Pride Yes folks it is time for Porty Pride this weekend. Some events will take place at Portobello Town Hall where there will be a Makers Market from noon until 4pm. There are really too many things on to list them all here but today there is a Freedom Swim at 5.30 for those…
Boxing clever to cut carbon footprint
City firm Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C), Scotland’s leading charity supplier of copier and print solutions, has launched Envirobox, a landmark initiative to help the printing industry improve its carbon footprint by disposing of cartridges responsibly. Made from recycled cardboard, each container measures 600mm high, 480mm wide and 400mm deep and can take up…
Letter from Scotland
“Sovereignty” is as fluid a concept as water and explosive as a gas. We’ve become obsessed with it, in Scotland and in the rest of Charles’ kingdoms. Brexit was all about it. Scottish independence is all about it. On Wednesday, the Sovereign himself had to step carefully around it as he went through his Scottish…
Rod Stewart at Edinburgh Castle – in photos
Rain did not stop play at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday evening. The fans got their ponchos out, and 78-year-old Stewart proved he knew one end of a brush from the other helping staff clear water off the stage And there are still a few tickets left for Friday night’s Castle Concerts gig which Sir Rod…
Free tasters bid to get people hooked on fishing
Let’s Fish! aims to encourage young people, and those possibly not so young, to be hooked on angling and sessions have started at The Kelpies and at the Claypits, Glasgow’s only inner-city nature reserve. Gus Brindle, chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling, is one of the leaders behind the scheme which is being held…
All Back To Vinyl – Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Council Skies Noel Gallagher’s fourth solo album will delight both fans of Oasis and those who prefer his solo work. There’s a perfect balance between recent work and the style he perfected when writing his former band’s b-sides which became as important as the hits. Dead To The World…