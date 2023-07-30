Some of the best storytellers and performers will be part of the Fringe show at the Storytelling Centre this August talking about climate, queerness, friendship and nature.
There will also be two productions from the Made in Scotland showcase.
I Hope Your Flowers Bloom written and performed by Raymond Wilson, offers a raw, humorous and moving account of friendship and explores the concepts of healthy masculinity, self-worth, and working- class access to nature.
Songs from The Last Page takes a unique spin on Scottish fiction as acclaimed composer and songwriter, Gareth Williams creatively transforms iconic final lines from Scottish fiction and turns them into brand- new literary pop songs.
During the Fringe each day there will be a one hour long story session called Traditional Tales of Scotland featuring a different storyteller each day relating the myths and legends of Scotland.
Scottish Storytelling Centre’s Programme Manager, Daniel Abercrombie said: “We are delighted to present a Fringe programme which reflects the energy and variety in our year- round offer. We are also proud to showcase many young and emerging performers, the future voices and talents ready to inspire and enliven us for many years to come. It is especially pleasing to present some excellent shows which have been developed via the Scottish International Storytelling Festival. There are some wonderful stories here waiting to be shared, with messages of hope, enthusiasm and activism, delivered with a sideways glance at the worlds we inhabit. Are we all open to that…? We look forward to welcoming you in August!”
Ticketing & Access
The Centre’s ticket pricing remains the same as previous years, with a focus on encouraging audiences to join us in celebrating the joy of living, not the cost of living. Ticket prices are capped at £12 with discounts available across all events, including newly introduced discounts for Arts Workers and Under 26s. Several events will also present socially distanced performances for those preferring a more relaxed experience.
Women’s hockey – evergreens win European title
Scotland’s over 60 women’s hockey squad, including Lil McNab (Edinburgh), Nicky Darling (Grange) and goal-keeper Sue Cleaver from Eskvale have returned in triumph from Valencia where they won the European title. What’s more the Scots prevailed by beating, on running penalties, an England side who had never lost a competitive match in the age-group. It…
Cycle speedway – Edinburgh Falcons star hoping for success in Sheffield
Fledgling Edinburgh Falcons cycle speedway star Nathan Slight, 11, is heading for Sheffield on August 26. There he will compete in the British under-12s championships hoping to become the fifth member of the club to earn a coveted British champions jersey. Nathan is the latest in a family steeped in a cycle speedway history; Dad Calum is…
East of Scotland tennis – men remain at top table
East of Scotland tennis men have retained their place in Group One of the LTA summer cup (inter county championship) after a spirited 7-2 victory over Yorkshire in their concluding match at Eastbourne. The Scots actually finished third overall in the six team group but only a victory over Yorkshire would guarantee remaining in the…
Flint celebrates after Bandits shade Bears
What a difference a week makes. Seven days earlier, Leon Flint held his head in his hands after a puncture and subsequent mechanical failure handed Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs victory at Berwick Bandits. Fast forward to Saturday and Flint (pictured) held his nerve and steered injury-ravaged Berwick to only their second Cab Direct Championship victory of…
Cole-Hamilton’s claims over meeting during Covid are “simply inaccurate”
An outdoor event organised by Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP broke Covid-19 regulations – and now claims that he had special approval have been totally debunked. The Edinburgh Western MSP said that he was “allowed to breach Covid rules for the function of democracy” when he convened a public meeting in Gyle Park…
Wounded Tigers aim to bite back
Glasgow Tigers’ boss Cami Brown admits his side need to up a gear to outgun Poole Pirates, the defending double champions, when they arrive at Ashfield on Sunday (6pm) in the Cab Direct Championship. This time, the home team are minus reserves Lee Complin and Ace Pijper which Brown described as “a massive blow”. Complin…