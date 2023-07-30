Some of the best storytellers and performers will be part of the Fringe show at the Storytelling Centre this August talking about climate, queerness, friendship and nature.

There will also be two productions from the Made in Scotland showcase.

I Hope Your Flowers Bloom written and performed by Raymond Wilson, offers a raw, humorous and moving account of friendship and explores the concepts of healthy masculinity, self-worth, and working- class access to nature.

Songs from The Last Page takes a unique spin on Scottish fiction as acclaimed composer and songwriter, Gareth Williams creatively transforms iconic final lines from Scottish fiction and turns them into brand- new literary pop songs.

During the Fringe each day there will be a one hour long story session called Traditional Tales of Scotland featuring a different storyteller each day relating the myths and legends of Scotland.

The Scottish Storytelling Centre’s Programme, Manager Daniel Abercrombie and local artists Suu Caledonia and Tim Porteus help launch the Centre’s Fringe 2023 programme with a new exhibition Tenements Telling Tales. The Scottish Storytelling Centre’s Fringe 2023 programme offers shows for all ages with nature, humans and horror, queer folk and myths reimagined at the heart of the programming. PHOTO Neil Hanna

Scottish Storytelling Centre’s Programme Manager, Daniel Abercrombie said: “We are delighted to present a Fringe programme which reflects the energy and variety in our year- round offer. We are also proud to showcase many young and emerging performers, the future voices and talents ready to inspire and enliven us for many years to come. It is especially pleasing to present some excellent shows which have been developed via the Scottish International Storytelling Festival. There are some wonderful stories here waiting to be shared, with messages of hope, enthusiasm and activism, delivered with a sideways glance at the worlds we inhabit. Are we all open to that…? We look forward to welcoming you in August!”

Ticketing & Access

The Centre’s ticket pricing remains the same as previous years, with a focus on encouraging audiences to join us in celebrating the joy of living, not the cost of living. Ticket prices are capped at £12 with discounts available across all events, including newly introduced discounts for Arts Workers and Under 26s. Several events will also present socially distanced performances for those preferring a more relaxed experience.

