Scotland’s over 60 women’s hockey squad, including Lil McNab (Edinburgh), Nicky Darling (Grange) and goal-keeper Sue Cleaver from Eskvale have returned in triumph from Valencia where they won the European title.

What’s more the Scots prevailed by beating, on running penalties, an England side who had never lost a competitive match in the age-group.

It was the first time Scotland had struck gold at an age group tournament and Lil McNab said: “It’s always extra special to beat the Auld Enemy and having been deprived of the opportunity in 2020 when the 55s had a super strong squad which did win the post-covid friendly tournament in Nottingham we all felt it possible.

“Having watched the Scottish over 60s struggle against the English who had never lost a competitive match at that age group it was particularly special to be part of the squad which broke the hoodoo.”

The medals continued to flow when the over-65s featuring Charlotte Barrett (Fjordhus Reivers), Joyce Souness (Edinburgh) and Yvonne Wilson (Boroughmuir) took silver – as did the Scottish women’s over-55s.

The over-55s included Carolyn Allison and Janet Jack (Fjordhus Reivers), Maggie Gallagher (Grange) and Patsy Gallagher and Sue Sloan (Livingston).

