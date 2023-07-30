Scotland’s over 60 women’s hockey squad, including Lil McNab (Edinburgh), Nicky Darling (Grange) and goal-keeper Sue Cleaver from Eskvale have returned in triumph from Valencia where they won the European title.
What’s more the Scots prevailed by beating, on running penalties, an England side who had never lost a competitive match in the age-group.
It was the first time Scotland had struck gold at an age group tournament and Lil McNab said: “It’s always extra special to beat the Auld Enemy and having been deprived of the opportunity in 2020 when the 55s had a super strong squad which did win the post-covid friendly tournament in Nottingham we all felt it possible.
“Having watched the Scottish over 60s struggle against the English who had never lost a competitive match at that age group it was particularly special to be part of the squad which broke the hoodoo.”
The medals continued to flow when the over-65s featuring Charlotte Barrett (Fjordhus Reivers), Joyce Souness (Edinburgh) and Yvonne Wilson (Boroughmuir) took silver – as did the Scottish women’s over-55s.
The over-55s included Carolyn Allison and Janet Jack (Fjordhus Reivers), Maggie Gallagher (Grange) and Patsy Gallagher and Sue Sloan (Livingston).
Edinburgh Festival Fringe – at The Scottish Storytelling Centre
Some of the best storytellers and performers will be part of the Fringe show at the Storytelling Centre this August talking about climate, queerness, friendship and nature. There will also be two productions from the Made in Scotland showcase. I Hope Your Flowers Bloom written and performed by Raymond Wilson, offers a raw, humorous and moving account of…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe – at The Scottish Storytelling Centre
Cycle speedway – Edinburgh Falcons star hoping for success in Sheffield
Fledgling Edinburgh Falcons cycle speedway star Nathan Slight, 11, is heading for Sheffield on August 26. There he will compete in the British under-12s championships hoping to become the fifth member of the club to earn a coveted British champions jersey. Nathan is the latest in a family steeped in a cycle speedway history; Dad Calum is…
Continue Reading Cycle speedway – Edinburgh Falcons star hoping for success in Sheffield
East of Scotland tennis – men remain at top table
East of Scotland tennis men have retained their place in Group One of the LTA summer cup (inter county championship) after a spirited 7-2 victory over Yorkshire in their concluding match at Eastbourne. The Scots actually finished third overall in the six team group but only a victory over Yorkshire would guarantee remaining in the…
Continue Reading East of Scotland tennis – men remain at top table
Flint celebrates after Bandits shade Bears
What a difference a week makes. Seven days earlier, Leon Flint held his head in his hands after a puncture and subsequent mechanical failure handed Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs victory at Berwick Bandits. Fast forward to Saturday and Flint (pictured) held his nerve and steered injury-ravaged Berwick to only their second Cab Direct Championship victory of…
Cole-Hamilton’s claims over meeting during Covid are “simply inaccurate”
An outdoor event organised by Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP broke Covid-19 regulations – and now claims that he had special approval have been totally debunked. The Edinburgh Western MSP said that he was “allowed to breach Covid rules for the function of democracy” when he convened a public meeting in Gyle Park…
Continue Reading Cole-Hamilton’s claims over meeting during Covid are “simply inaccurate”
Wounded Tigers aim to bite back
Glasgow Tigers’ boss Cami Brown admits his side need to up a gear to outgun Poole Pirates, the defending double champions, when they arrive at Ashfield on Sunday (6pm) in the Cab Direct Championship. This time, the home team are minus reserves Lee Complin and Ace Pijper which Brown described as “a massive blow”. Complin…