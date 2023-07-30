Fledgling Edinburgh Falcons cycle speedway star Nathan Slight, 11, is heading for Sheffield on August 26.

There he will compete in the British under-12s championships hoping to become the fifth member of the club to earn a coveted British champions jersey.

Nathan is the latest in a family steeped in a cycle speedway history; Dad Calum is an ex-Scotland internationalist and uncle Jake currently rides for Scotland.

Also, Nathan’s grandad and uncle raced for the now defunct Scotia Allsorts team while younger cousin Oliver has started racing on Falcons home Redblaes Oval track at Powderhall.

Nathan has been hailed as a sensation this season gaining widespread plaudits as the Falcons rebuild a club that was badly disrupted by the Covid pandemic.

