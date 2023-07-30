Fledgling Edinburgh Falcons cycle speedway star Nathan Slight, 11, is heading for Sheffield on August 26.
There he will compete in the British under-12s championships hoping to become the fifth member of the club to earn a coveted British champions jersey.
Nathan is the latest in a family steeped in a cycle speedway history; Dad Calum is an ex-Scotland internationalist and uncle Jake currently rides for Scotland.
Also, Nathan’s grandad and uncle raced for the now defunct Scotia Allsorts team while younger cousin Oliver has started racing on Falcons home Redblaes Oval track at Powderhall.
Nathan has been hailed as a sensation this season gaining widespread plaudits as the Falcons rebuild a club that was badly disrupted by the Covid pandemic.
Women’s hockey – evergreens win European title
Scotland’s over 60 women’s hockey squad, including Lil McNab (Edinburgh), Nicky Darling (Grange) and goal-keeper Sue Cleaver from Eskvale have returned in triumph from Valencia where they won the European title. What’s more the Scots prevailed by beating, on running penalties, an England side who had never lost a competitive match in the age-group. It…
Continue Reading Women’s hockey – evergreens win European title
Edinburgh Festival Fringe – at The Scottish Storytelling Centre
Some of the best storytellers and performers will be part of the Fringe show at the Storytelling Centre this August talking about climate, queerness, friendship and nature. There will also be two productions from the Made in Scotland showcase. I Hope Your Flowers Bloom written and performed by Raymond Wilson, offers a raw, humorous and moving account of…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe – at The Scottish Storytelling Centre
East of Scotland tennis – men remain at top table
East of Scotland tennis men have retained their place in Group One of the LTA summer cup (inter county championship) after a spirited 7-2 victory over Yorkshire in their concluding match at Eastbourne. The Scots actually finished third overall in the six team group but only a victory over Yorkshire would guarantee remaining in the…
Continue Reading East of Scotland tennis – men remain at top table
Flint celebrates after Bandits shade Bears
What a difference a week makes. Seven days earlier, Leon Flint held his head in his hands after a puncture and subsequent mechanical failure handed Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs victory at Berwick Bandits. Fast forward to Saturday and Flint (pictured) held his nerve and steered injury-ravaged Berwick to only their second Cab Direct Championship victory of…
Cole-Hamilton’s claims over meeting during Covid are “simply inaccurate”
An outdoor event organised by Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP broke Covid-19 regulations – and now claims that he had special approval have been totally debunked. The Edinburgh Western MSP said that he was “allowed to breach Covid rules for the function of democracy” when he convened a public meeting in Gyle Park…
Continue Reading Cole-Hamilton’s claims over meeting during Covid are “simply inaccurate”
Wounded Tigers aim to bite back
Glasgow Tigers’ boss Cami Brown admits his side need to up a gear to outgun Poole Pirates, the defending double champions, when they arrive at Ashfield on Sunday (6pm) in the Cab Direct Championship. This time, the home team are minus reserves Lee Complin and Ace Pijper which Brown described as “a massive blow”. Complin…