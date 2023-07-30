East of Scotland tennis men have retained their place in Group One of the LTA summer cup (inter county championship) after a spirited 7-2 victory over Yorkshire in their concluding match at Eastbourne.

The Scots actually finished third overall in the six team group but only a victory over Yorkshire would guarantee remaining in the premier section.

And the team, captained by Alan Macdonald, pulled out all the stops to add to a victory earlier in the week against Hertfordshire.

East’s other matches were against Suffolk (4-5), champions Surrey (3-6) and Kent (3-6).

Statistically, James Mackinlay performed best for the East by winning 10 out of his 15 sets closely followed by Alan Macdonald, Sam Macneil and Euan McIntosh, all on 8/15.

The East squad comprised Alan Macdonald, James Mackinlay, Sam Macneil, Euan McIntosh, Scott Duncan, Matthew Rankin and Philip Blyth.

An inexperienced East ladies team were relegated from Group Four at Cromer.

