This year is the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso, one of the most important artists of all time.

Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré, written by the late Terry D’Alfonso, adapted and directed by Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson is an uncompromising portrait of this undisputed genius and visionary artist.

This unflinching portrait of Picasso explores the complex nature of artistic genius and its impact on the artist’s subjects and family. Picasso’s obsession often destroyed those he professed to love. Women in his life were “either goddesses or doormats” and “machines for suffering”.

Picasso created an exceptionally miserable life for just about every woman he claimed to love. In this production, Picasso himself pits his audience as his jury… Should he be condemned or forgiven? Was he a genius or monster? Or both?

Peter Tate, multi-award winner and Founding Artistic Director of London’s Playground Theatre, brilliantly incarnates Picasso’s presence in an explosive, deeply passionate voyage of self-revelation.

The director is the Edinburgh Fringe veteran of 29 years, Guy Masterson who, following a string of successful productions including ‘Twelve Angry Men’, ‘The Odd Couple’, ‘Morecambe’ ‘Under Milk Wood’, and ‘Animal Farm’ is set to open his Olivier award-nominated West End sensation, ‘The Shark is Broken’, on Broadway this summer.

Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré is on at Assembly Roxy from 3 – 28 August @ 12.45

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/picasso-le-monstre-sacre

Peter Tate PHOTO Brigitta Scholz Mastroianni

