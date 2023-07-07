James Duncan played a pivotal role as Scotland came from behind to win the Home International sea angling trophy against star-studded opposition, including some of the worlds top sea anglers.

Duncan was the runner/reserve and it was the Brechin-based angler passed the vital information down the beach to the rest of the team after Kirkcaldy-based fisherman, Chris Horn, started catching at Abererch beach near Pwllheli.

Kirkcaldy duo Alan Combe plus Mike Horn, Chris’ dad, who is president of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers, plus Bruce McLean from Stranraer and David Cargill from Dundee, quickly changed their tactics.

The smart move with only two hours to go in the two-day match saw Scotland move up the table from second after the first day. Ireland had been the favourites after topping the leader board with 12 points after the first four-hour session.

Scotland, sponsored by Ultima, were second equal with Wales with England propping up the table.

But it all changed in the final two hours as Scotland homed in on fish to bring the silverware home from the same beach on which they won the title six years ago.

The Tartan team, which also triumphed in 2018, were within minutes of celebrating a fantastic double as the women were leading with one cast to go only to see an Irish angler reel in a fish to push them into the runners-up slot.

All but one of Scotland’s anglers are members of the East Fife Shore Angling Club, McLean being the exception, and overall, Mike Horn described the conditions as very tough with high winds and a major chop on the water plus heavy weed which meant that the anglers had to keep their rods high.

He added: “Ireland were favourites going into Day Two and we were the underdogs in a tough section in which England had their top stars like Saul Page, from Deal, rated among the best in the world, George Smith, who has been competing at the top level for years, plus Joe Plumstead.”

Smith and Plumstead are highly-rated and are regular contributors to YouTube with instructional videos and Mike added: “Chris started to get into fish with his tactics and James did his job. He quickly went down the line and informed the rest of the team what was catching.

“We really came with a sprint in the final session, winning two zones and coming second in three to take home the trophy.”

Scotland finished three points ahead of England on Day 2, six in front of Ireland with the hosts trailing in fourth with eight points and Horn said: “This was a job really well done by the guys who all reacted superbly once they knew what was catching.

“This is a great result for Scottish sea angling, but we felt for the ladies were so close to winning gold.”

PICTURE: Scotland celebrate (l-r): James Duncan, Alan Combe, Bruce McLean, Mike Horn, David Cargill, Chris Horn. Contributed by Ultima Team Scotland

