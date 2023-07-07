Social enterprise Invisible Edinburgh took Sir Rod Stewart and his sister on a tour of Leith on Friday morning to see where their father grew up and lived.
The specially devised tour was led by tour guide Dakota who took them along Leith Links, The Shore and finished at the Docks.
Sir Rod and his sister wanted to learn more about the history of the area and understand what the community is like nowadays. The tour was a collaboration between Invisible Cities and the Leith Community Fund, as they are working on a long term partnership and launching more activities, events and impact in Leith.
Invisible Cities is an award winning social enterprise that trains people who have experienced homelessness to become walking tour guides of their own city.
Dakota is one of their newest guides in the Scottish Capital who takes tourists and locals alike for a truly unique experience in Leith but also runs tours on witchcraft and folk culture and is soon launching an LGBTQ+ walking tour.
To book and for more information.visit www.invisible-cities.org/cities/Edinburgh
Rod is in the middle of a two day stint at Edinburgh Castle promoted by Castle Concerts.
