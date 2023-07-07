It was an emotional night in Edinburgh for Rod Stewart’s final rock n’ roll shows.

The rain didn’t dampen spirits early in the set during a cover of Robert Palmer’s Addicted To Love and Rod’s self-penned classic You Wear It Well. Rod spoke of his father who originally came from Leith before an evocative version of Dirty Old Town. The light show, various costume changes by Rod the Mod and a stellar bad all added to the spectacle.

It felt like a historic moment before playing his 1971 classic Maggie May, he also paid a fitting tribute to Cat Stevens performance at Glastonbury after First Cut Is The Deepest before adding “and I suppose Elton was all right”, strutting off with a cheeky smile while cocking his elbows.

Do You Think I’m Sexy continues to be a set highlight along with songs he had made his own such as Van Morrison’s Have I Told You Lately and Tom Waits’ Downtown Train. Rod’s son Alasdair posed for pictures with fans after filming a stunning version of I’d Rather Go Blind.

Another poignant touch was Woody from Bay City Rollers performing Sunshine On Leith with Glasgow singer/songwriter John McLaughlin.

There was hardly a dry eye in the house during Sailing and the grand finale of Wild Mountain Thyme, the moment had clearly got to Rod who shed a tear during the spectacle of it all in front of Edinburgh Castle’s stunning backdrop, the night will linger long in the memory.

Rod Stewart performs on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle PHOTO Ian Jacobs

