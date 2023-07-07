It was an emotional night in Edinburgh for Rod Stewart’s final rock n’ roll shows.
The rain didn’t dampen spirits early in the set during a cover of Robert Palmer’s Addicted To Love and Rod’s self-penned classic You Wear It Well. Rod spoke of his father who originally came from Leith before an evocative version of Dirty Old Town. The light show, various costume changes by Rod the Mod and a stellar bad all added to the spectacle.
It felt like a historic moment before playing his 1971 classic Maggie May, he also paid a fitting tribute to Cat Stevens performance at Glastonbury after First Cut Is The Deepest before adding “and I suppose Elton was all right”, strutting off with a cheeky smile while cocking his elbows.
Do You Think I’m Sexy continues to be a set highlight along with songs he had made his own such as Van Morrison’s Have I Told You Lately and Tom Waits’ Downtown Train. Rod’s son Alasdair posed for pictures with fans after filming a stunning version of I’d Rather Go Blind.
Another poignant touch was Woody from Bay City Rollers performing Sunshine On Leith with Glasgow singer/songwriter John McLaughlin.
There was hardly a dry eye in the house during Sailing and the grand finale of Wild Mountain Thyme, the moment had clearly got to Rod who shed a tear during the spectacle of it all in front of Edinburgh Castle’s stunning backdrop, the night will linger long in the memory.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré
This year is the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso, one of the most important artists of all time. Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré, written by the late Terry D’Alfonso, adapted and directed by Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson is an uncompromising portrait of this undisputed genius and visionary artist. This unflinching portrait of…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré
Sir Rod takes a tour round Leith
Social enterprise Invisible Edinburgh took Sir Rod Stewart and his sister on a tour of Leith on Friday morning to see where their father grew up and lived. The specially devised tour was led by tour guide Dakota who took them along Leith Links, The Shore and finished at the Docks. Sir Rod and his…
Lego suffragette goes on display in Edinburgh
Hope is a 32,000 Lego® brick figure and she is now on display at 7-8 Chambers Street until 25 July. She stands next to information boards about suffrage in Scotland and the university’s alumni, many of whom campaigned for women’s rights. The figure was commissioned by the UK Parliament’s Education and Engagement team and Hope…
Continue Reading Lego suffragette goes on display in Edinburgh
Five things you need to know today
Porty Pride Yes folks it is time for Porty Pride this weekend. Some events will take place at Portobello Town Hall where there will be a Makers Market from noon until 4pm. There are really too many things on to list them all here but today there is a Freedom Swim at 5.30 for those…
Rowing – high performance partnership remains on course
University of Edinburgh is to remain Scottish Rowing’s High Performance Partner for the next six years after the extension of a current agreement. Scottish rowers made up a fifth of Team GB at Tokyo 2020 Olympics including three who came through the University of Edinburgh programme, and in the last decade Edinburgh students and alumni…
Continue Reading Rowing – high performance partnership remains on course
Boxing clever to cut carbon footprint
City firm Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C), Scotland’s leading charity supplier of copier and print solutions, has launched Envirobox, a landmark initiative to help the printing industry improve its carbon footprint by disposing of cartridges responsibly. Made from recycled cardboard, each container measures 600mm high, 480mm wide and 400mm deep and can take up…