The UK Minister for Levelling Up Rachel Maclean has joined Lothians MSP Sue Webber in calling for a new railway station at Winchburgh.

The new homes being built in the village mean that better public transport is now required.

Ms Maclean said: “I know Sue is determined to help deliver the promised new train station for Winchburgh, and as major housing development around the town was agreed as part of the City Region Deal, efficient public transport is essential.

“Sue is a strong champion for her residents, and I hope both The Scottish Government and Network Rail listen and deliver quickly.”

Under the Edinburgh City Region Deal, £140 million of transport infrastructure investment was expected from the Scottish Government, including £20 million for West Edinburgh, which would help deliver housing projects including up to 5,000 new homes around Winchburgh. Housing developers funded the construction of a new junction on the M9 which opened earlier this year.

But a new railway station on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow to serve the booming population was not made a condition of the planning consent because of issues with timetabling.

Sue Webber MSP said: “Winchburgh was promised a new station and the Scottish Government needs to deliver on that pledge because the roads in West Edinburgh are already congested and it’s not good enough simply to add to the queues of traffic in and out of the city.

“Public transport is The Scottish Government’s responsibility and it’s unreasonable to expect a small town like Winchburgh to expand to this extent without proper modern facilities.

“The Lothians are absorbing the vast majority of Scotland’s population growth and the region needs infrastructure investment to match.

“I’m very grateful that Rachel took the time out of her packed schedule to visit the town and see for herself what the UK Government-backed City Region deal is delivering, but The Scottish Government must meet its side of the bargain.”

