A new junction, ‘Junction 1B’, has opened for northbound local access on the M9 at Winchburgh, with southbound routes into the village to follow in the next couple of months.

In a phased opening, vehicles can now access the northbound routes entering and exiting the M9, with southbound routes in and out of Winchburgh to follow in the spring. This marks the first link in a chain of roads connecting routes through Winchburgh and on to the major roads network on its doorstep.

Located adjacent to Duntarvie Castle, the new M9 junction has four slip roads connecting to the existing motorway embankment and provides access to the M9 from north and south. It offers commuters, local businesses and visitors easy, quick access by car to the Queensferry crossing to the east and Glasgow, Stirling and Falkirk to the west.

The developer is keen to stress that the new road layout also includes non-motorised user (NMU) provisions linking into existing walking and cycle routes that connect the surrounding villages to the wider green network.

John Hamilton, Chief Executive of Winchburgh Developments Ltd, said: “This first step in the opening up of the M9 motorway junction marks a significant moment in Winchburgh’s masterplan to connect the growing community to the surrounding transport network through core roads and upgraded bus services. Local residents, businesses, and visitors will be able to access routes across the central belt that have previously completely bypassed Winchburgh.”

New junction 1B on the M9 motorway January 2023

The construction represents a part of a £50 million investment in complex engineering infrastructure over a three year period by Winchburgh Developments Limited that unlocks the next phase of Winchburgh’s masterplan allowing the further development of homes, schools, retail and employment spaces and leisure infrastructure.

The masterplan was designed by civil engineers, Sweco, with Principal Contractor, RJ McLeod Contractors Ltd, and Thomson Gray, as NEC4 Project Manager for the project.

Graeme Paget from Transport Scotland said: “We’re pleased to have played our part in this project over the past three years, and welcome the improved connectivity this new junction brings to the residents of Winchburgh.

“It’s also important to highlight the benefits of the improved active travel links to local walking and cycling routes connecting to the surrounding villages.”

Video

The developer said that the new M9 junction and extensive investment in core and distributor road links have been designed to complement the existing bus service and Winchburgh’s active travel plans and mark a significant next stage in Winchburgh’s evolution.

But a key part of the Winchburgh development was to introduce a railway station at Winchburgh which sits on the main Edinburgh to Glasgow railway line but that was scuppered last year.

At a meeting of the Council Executive in April 2022 council members heard the background to the proposed station. Transport Scotland and the lead developer – Winchburgh Developments Ltd (WDL) – were to be responsible for funding and delivering a new station for Winchburgh. Winchburgh is one of West Lothian’s Core Development areas which allows for the development of 3,450 houses.

To support the development a number of infrastructure improvements were identified including the provision of a railway station on the main Edinburgh – Linlithgow – Glasgow rail line. However the council’s report set out that there is no condition in the planning consent which placed an absolute requirement on the developer to provide the railway station. Consequently this is being put to one side while a new junction on the busy M9 is introduced.

M9 junction with shale bings in the background

August 2022

June 2022

May 2022

