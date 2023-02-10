Fire on the Royal Mile
A fire broke out at the Royal Mile Tavern on Thursday around 1pm. Around ten fire appliances were sent to tackle the blaze and many were still on the scene just after 5pm.
Police closed off the section of the Royal Mile between South Bridge and Blackfriars Street. It appeared that no diversions had been put in place to advise the many northbound vehicle drivers who had to execute a three point turn on the junction between South Bridge and the Royal Mile.
New junction at Winchburgh
Later today you will be able to scoot along to Winchburgh on the M9 and use the new junction 1B which has been created there. This is to serve all the houses built by Winchburgh Development Limited (and other locals) but the road appears to be opened up ahead of anything being done about the station on the main Edinburgh to Glasgow railway line which was included in the planning permission.
You will find the full story here.
Tired out
Residents at Coillesdene House in Joppa are tired out complaining to the council about the lifts in their multi-storey block which have not worked since before Christmas. Elderly residents have been trapped in the lifts which have been stuck on several occasions and the residents complained the service they got from the council was not acceptable.
Lights out
Edinburgh residents are being “literally” left in the dark as a result of nearly 200 faulty street lights across the capital, a councillor has claimed.
Scottish Power has been accused of failing to act over the issue, which it is claimed has been ongoing for more than two years.
Cllr Kevin Lang called on the council leader to intervene and “demand answers” from the company.
Speaking at a council meeting the Liberal Democrat group leader said officers had informed him that 182 Edinburgh street lights “are not working across the city”.
He said this was “not because of the council but the failure of Scottish Power to address a multitude of faults in their supply network”.
He added: “Some have been out now for more than two years, so can I ask the council leader to intervene, to demand answers from Scottish Power and, if necessary, to bring them to a committee of this council to account for themselves for the fact that they are literally keeping thousands of residents in the dark.”
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by-election – where to go and vote
The council has a very useful map which will confirm to you the polling station to go to, depending on where you live in the council ward. The details of the polling station will also be given on the polling card which you will be sent if you live in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield Ward and if…
Letter from Scotland
When an earthquake strikes, like the unfolding disaster on the Turkish/Syrian border, the rest of the world can only stand still in horror. We are suddenly reminded that we live on the fragile surface of an unstable planet. The pictures of the rescue effort, in freezing conditions, are truly appalling. Here in Scotland we can…
Council approve the installation of memorial to Jane Haining
Following a campaign initiated by Edinburgh Central SNP MSP, Angus Robertson, The City of Edinburgh Council has agreed to pay for the installation of a Stolperstein or ‘stumbling stone’ memorial to Jane Haining at St Stephen’s Church. Just under 90 years ago, Haining left Edinburgh for Budapest to help Jewish children in the Hungarian capital.…
Council and fire service to discuss memorial for firefighter
The City of Edinburgh Council will work with the fire service to create a memorial to a firefighter who lost his life tackling a huge city centre blaze last month. Barry Martin died on 27 January from injuries he sustained tackling a fire at the former Jenners department store four days earlier. Speaking at the…
