Fire on the Royal Mile

A fire broke out at the Royal Mile Tavern on Thursday around 1pm. Around ten fire appliances were sent to tackle the blaze and many were still on the scene just after 5pm.

Police closed off the section of the Royal Mile between South Bridge and Blackfriars Street. It appeared that no diversions had been put in place to advise the many northbound vehicle drivers who had to execute a three point turn on the junction between South Bridge and the Royal Mile.

A fire broke out in the Royal Mile pub at lunchtime and these were the scenes some five hours later PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

New junction at Winchburgh

Later today you will be able to scoot along to Winchburgh on the M9 and use the new junction 1B which has been created there. This is to serve all the houses built by Winchburgh Development Limited (and other locals) but the road appears to be opened up ahead of anything being done about the station on the main Edinburgh to Glasgow railway line which was included in the planning permission.

Tired out

Residents at Coillesdene House in Joppa are tired out complaining to the council about the lifts in their multi-storey block which have not worked since before Christmas. Elderly residents have been trapped in the lifts which have been stuck on several occasions and the residents complained the service they got from the council was not acceptable.

Lights out

Edinburgh residents are being “literally” left in the dark as a result of nearly 200 faulty street lights across the capital, a councillor has claimed.

Scottish Power has been accused of failing to act over the issue, which it is claimed has been ongoing for more than two years.

Cllr Kevin Lang called on the council leader to intervene and “demand answers” from the company.

Speaking at a council meeting the Liberal Democrat group leader said officers had informed him that 182 Edinburgh street lights “are not working across the city”.

He said this was “not because of the council but the failure of Scottish Power to address a multitude of faults in their supply network”.

He added: “Some have been out now for more than two years, so can I ask the council leader to intervene, to demand answers from Scottish Power and, if necessary, to bring them to a committee of this council to account for themselves for the fact that they are literally keeping thousands of residents in the dark.”

