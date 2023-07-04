The East of Scotland tennis leagues, sponsored by VMH Solicitors, are over for another season.

Here is a gallery of some of the winning teams.

David Lloyd Corstorphine won Division 3b of the VMH Solicitors East ladies tennis leagues.

Pictured, left to right: Jill Greig Gladwin, Susan Arbuckle, Amanda Liddell, Lorna Lettice, Louise Lloyd and Shizuka McDougall

(Missing from photo – Caroline Claydon, Janet Henderson, Jane Cameron, Laurie Smith, Shirley Campbell and Julia Campbell)

The combined 1st and 2nd Longniddry/ Gullane teams who won division 4b and 7b in the ladies East of Scotland league this year were captained by Carol Mackenzie (2nds) and Caroline Freeman (1sts).

Murrayfield 1sts won the men’s Division 6a of the VMH Solicitors East tennis leagues.

Left to right: Ross Watson, Jack Tregellas, Fraser Laing, Jamie Crampton (C), Niall Hall, Padraic Bruell and Andrei Dobrescu.

Lomond Park Women’s 1st team won Division 3a of the VMH Solicitors East tennis leagues.

Back row, left to right: Hannah Milne, Jane McCauley, Clare Hamilton.

Front, left to right – Victoria Webber, Harriet Balloch, Charlotte Kershaw and Abbe Le Pelley.

Contact Bill Lothian with any local sports news. billlothian1008@gmail.com

