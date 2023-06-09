The results of the annual Director of the Year Awards was announced at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Thursday evening.

The CEO of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home was among the winners of the awards sponsored by Turcan Connell, Zero Waste Scotland, Wheatley Group, SCVO, Scottish Government, Insights, Prosperity and transACT Technology Solutions.

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home took the award for Director of the Year 2023 in the Third Sector. She won the award in part for her determination to implement a vision which recognised that when a pet is in crisis, there is often a person in crisis, including establishing outreach support programmes such as pet foodbanks. Judges also commented she not only showed excellent leadership within her own organisation but showed “leadership across the third sector in addressing key strategic issues.”

Catherine McWilliam, Nations Director at the Institute of Directors Scotland, said: “It has been a real privilege tonight to celebrate the leaders who are examples of the very best from Scotland’s boardrooms.

“Over the last few years, the Scottish business landscape has been tumultuous to say the least, and while we hope to see some stability ahead, there will always be challenges to face. An authentic, driven and focused leader is vital in navigating an organisation through difficult times, as well as motivating staff and driving strategic decisions.

“Our Director of the Year Awards are a fantastic way to recognise those who have demonstrated these attributes, and   I hope this year’s winners offer inspiration and a source of pride for the business community across Scotland.”

Theresa Shearer FRSE, CEO at Enable, received the Director of the Year 2023 Chair’s Award for her life-long commitment to leadership pushing for human rights-driven public services securing significant policy change in Scotland and internationally. Other winners are set out in full below.

IoD Awards, Edinburgh. Photograph: Mike Wilkinson…08/06/23 Credit: Mike Wilkinson.
Category Winners
CategoryNamePositionCompanyResultBranch
Agility & ResilienceLaura DavidsonCEOTag Digital LtdHighly CommendedGlasgow
Agility & ResilienceJim GillespieChief ExecutiveThe Kibble GroupWinnerGlasgow
Equality, Diversity & InclusionCarolyn CurrieChief ExecutiveWomen’s Enterprise ScotlandWinnerGlasgow
Family BusinessRebecca BellOperations DirectorSpectrum Service Solutions LimitedWinnerGlasgow
InnovationDuncan WallaceManaging DirectorPlacesWorkWinnerEdinburgh
InternationalFiona LoganChief Executive OfficerInsights Learning & DevelopmentWinnerFife &Tayside
Large BusinessJackie KippsFinance & Corporate Services DirectorInsights Learning & DevelopmentWinnerFife &Tayside
Non-ExecutiveBob KeillerNon-Exec ChairAberdeen and Grampian Chamber of CommerceWinnerAberdeen
Non-ExecutiveTracey Rob PereraNon-Exec council member Chair of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion BoardInstitute of Chartered Accountants for Scotland (ICAS)Highly CommendedEdinburgh
Public SectorStuart BlackChief ExecutiveHighlands and Islands EnterpriseWinnerHighlands
SMELucy HarrierManaging DirectorPrepress Projects LtdWinnerFife &Tayside
SustainabilityRichard and Ed NimmonsDirectorsCarbon Capture ScotlandHighly CommendedFife &Tayside
SustainabilityMichael GoldingCEOVisit InvernessWinnerHighlands
Third SectorLindsay Fyffe-JardineCEOEdinburgh Dog and Cat HomeWinnerEdinburgh
YoungNeale BissetCo chairmanPMC Property Management & LettingsWinnerAberdeen
YoungRomy BeritsFounderCANTEEN Lunches LtdHighly CommendedEdinburgh
Chair’s Award
Theresa Shearer FRSE, CEO at Enable
Regional Winners
RegionalNameTitleCompany 
Aberdeen & GrampianBob KeillerNon Exec ChairAberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce
Central ScotlandJosie SaundersCEOCeteris Scotland Ltd
Edinburgh & LothiansLindsay Fyffe-JardineCEOEdinburgh Dog and Cat Home
Fife & TaysideKirsteen CampbellChief ExecutiveScottish SPCA
Glasgow & West of ScotlandJim GillespieChief ExecutiveThe Kibble Group
Highlands & IslandsStuart BlackChief ExecutiveHighlands and Islands Enterprise

