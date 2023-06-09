Taxis will be heading to Archerfield on Tuesday as the group of Edinburgh taxi drivers who forego fares for the day take children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illness out for a day of fun.
The taxis assemble at the Zoo at 9am before heading for the coast under police escort and turning for home about 4pm.
There are water pistols in the taxis so beware as they are used to great effect.
Joining the event the taxi drivers welcome the Depute Lord Provost, Lezley Marion Cameron, the Cab Inspector, The Calcutta Cup and the Doddie Weir Cup, boxer Josh Taylor and his World Championship belts (Josh is fighting in Madison Square Garden this weekend and so a lot depends on the outcome of the fight).
Procession Route
Timings are approximate
Edinburgh Zoo 10.00am
Costorphine Road 10.05
Roseburn 10.10
Haymarket 10.15
Princes St 10.20
The Mound
High St 10.25
Canongate 10.35
Abbeyhill 10.40
London Rd 10.43
Portobello Rd 10.46
Portobello High St 10.50
Joppa 10.55
Musselbugh (stopping for ice cream at Luca’s) arriving 11.10 departing 11.40
then following the coast road through
Prestonpans 11.50
Cockenzie 12.00
Port Seton 12.10
Aberlady 12.25
Gullane 12.35
Dirleton 12.45
