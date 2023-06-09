Porty Pride is Back in 2023 on 8 and 9 July.

A spokesperson for Porty Pride said: “LGBTQ+ people enrich Portobello life, and we want to celebrate this within our communities. Our ethos is to provide a safe, celebratory, political and educational Pride weekend for the whole LGBTQ+ community and our allies. We aim to bring Porty together to mark Pride and support everyone in our community to be themselves.

“Building on last year’s success we have a bigger and more vibrant Porty Pride. We are proud to have following events in the diary… a Saturday Night Ball at the newly reopened Portobelllo Town Hall, the Porty Pride Dog Walk / March is back again, an LGBTQ film night and the Loud and Proud Choir will be performing amongst many other events.

“We are also so pleased that our friends at Velvet Easel, Tribe Porty, Portobello Tap, the Mouse Hole, Bross Bagels, Civerinos and Portobello Town Hall are on board this year as well as Soul Water Sauna.
“We are excited to have more volunteers this year which is fantastic given the programme of events.

“Go to our website www.portypride.com to get your tickets for as much as you can, as they are being snapped up.

“And lastly, Porty Pride is an entirely community-funded organisation and we are reliant on donations to help make our events schedule so varied – our fundraiser is at www.gofundme.com/f/porty-pride-2023

Contact portypride@protonmail.com

Letter from Scotland

The High Constabulary of the Port of Leith formed the guard of honour for the new tram service down Leith Walk to Newhaven which took its first fare-paying passengers this week.  The famous tongue-twisting “Leith Police” were formed in 1611 to bring order to the streets and dignity to Edinburgh’s sea port with their smart…

Continue Reading Letter from Scotland

Scotland to celebrate the King and Queen in Edinburgh next month

Scotland will mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla during Royal Week in Edinburgh on Wednesday 5 July.  The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile. Their Royal Highnesses, The…

Continue Reading Scotland to celebrate the King and Queen in Edinburgh next month

Winners of the Institute of Directors annual awards announced

The results of the annual Director of the Year Awards was announced at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Thursday evening. The CEO of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home was among the winners of the awards sponsored by Turcan Connell, Zero Waste Scotland, Wheatley Group, SCVO, Scottish Government, Insights, Prosperity and transACT Technology Solutions. Lindsay…

Continue Reading Winners of the Institute of Directors annual awards announced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.