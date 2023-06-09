Porty Pride is Back in 2023 on 8 and 9 July.
A spokesperson for Porty Pride said: “LGBTQ+ people enrich Portobello life, and we want to celebrate this within our communities. Our ethos is to provide a safe, celebratory, political and educational Pride weekend for the whole LGBTQ+ community and our allies. We aim to bring Porty together to mark Pride and support everyone in our community to be themselves.
“Building on last year’s success we have a bigger and more vibrant Porty Pride. We are proud to have following events in the diary… a Saturday Night Ball at the newly reopened Portobelllo Town Hall, the Porty Pride Dog Walk / March is back again, an LGBTQ film night and the Loud and Proud Choir will be performing amongst many other events.
“We are also so pleased that our friends at Velvet Easel, Tribe Porty, Portobello Tap, the Mouse Hole, Bross Bagels, Civerinos and Portobello Town Hall are on board this year as well as Soul Water Sauna.
“We are excited to have more volunteers this year which is fantastic given the programme of events.
“Go to our website www.portypride.com to get your tickets for as much as you can, as they are being snapped up.
“And lastly, Porty Pride is an entirely community-funded organisation and we are reliant on donations to help make our events schedule so varied – our fundraiser is at www.gofundme.com/f/porty-pride-2023“
Contact portypride@protonmail.com
New bridge over the Water of Leith
Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson and Inverleith Ward Councillor, Vicky Nicolson visited the newly completed bridge crossing the Water of Leith at Bell Place, which can be raised during high water periods. The bridge was completed recently by the City of Edinburgh Council flood prevention team. Increased incidences of high water in recent years have…
Taxi to Archerfield! Watch out for the 75th Edinburgh Taxi Outing
Taxis will be heading to Archerfield on Tuesday as the group of Edinburgh taxi drivers who forego fares for the day take children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illness out for a day of fun. The taxis assemble at the Zoo at 9am before heading for the coast under police escort and turning…
Continue Reading Taxi to Archerfield! Watch out for the 75th Edinburgh Taxi Outing
Letter from Scotland
The High Constabulary of the Port of Leith formed the guard of honour for the new tram service down Leith Walk to Newhaven which took its first fare-paying passengers this week. The famous tongue-twisting “Leith Police” were formed in 1611 to bring order to the streets and dignity to Edinburgh’s sea port with their smart…
Scotland to celebrate the King and Queen in Edinburgh next month
Scotland will mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla during Royal Week in Edinburgh on Wednesday 5 July. The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile. Their Royal Highnesses, The…
Continue Reading Scotland to celebrate the King and Queen in Edinburgh next month
Winners of the Institute of Directors annual awards announced
The results of the annual Director of the Year Awards was announced at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Thursday evening. The CEO of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home was among the winners of the awards sponsored by Turcan Connell, Zero Waste Scotland, Wheatley Group, SCVO, Scottish Government, Insights, Prosperity and transACT Technology Solutions. Lindsay…
Continue Reading Winners of the Institute of Directors annual awards announced
Letter to the Editor – Short term lets
The result of a petition for judicial review was made known yesterday when Lord Braid decided that the Edinburgh version of the short term let policy was in some respects unlawful. His Lordship said that the policy is “unlawful” in respect of the rebuttable presumption against granting licences for secondary letting in tenements, the lack…