Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson and Inverleith Ward Councillor, Vicky Nicolson visited the newly completed bridge crossing the Water of Leith at Bell Place, which can be raised during high water periods.
The bridge was completed recently by the City of Edinburgh Council flood prevention team.
Increased incidences of high water in recent years have caused stress for residents and damage along the Water of Leith, including to the old bridge. The new rising bridge forms one part of the flood prevention team’s work to bolster defences.
Levels in the Water of Leith can rise from ankle-deep to five metres in a matter of hours.
Along with the rising footbridge, Edinburgh Council’s flood prevention team have been installing removable flood barriers that can be inserted on top of existing walls to prevent water breaching.
Angus Robertson MSP said: “The work City of Edinburgh Council flood prevention team are doing is really impressive. The rising footbridge means water will not be caught and diverted over the side by the bridge and, having spoken to a constituent on our visit, I know the insertable walls are giving peace of mind to residents.
“Councillor Nicolson and I have been working hard with locals, the council and other groups to ensure the risk of flooding is reduced all along the Water of Leith in our constituencies and I am very thankful we have such an expert and dedicated flood prevention team to help tackle the issue.”
Cllr Nicolson said: “We are seeing more and more bouts of heavy rain and, consequently, there is an increased risk of flooding in many areas along the Water of Leith. Gordon McOmish and the whole flood prevention team are doing a brilliant job making sure the City is better prepared for these events, and I can’t thank them enough for the work they do.
“Angus Robertson and I remain available to constituents who are concerned about water level risk and we will continue to work with all to ensure no one has to go through the awful experience of being flooded and our public areas are better protected from damage.”
Taxi to Archerfield! Watch out for the 75th Edinburgh Taxi Outing
Taxis will be heading to Archerfield on Tuesday as the group of Edinburgh taxi drivers who forego fares for the day take children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illness out for a day of fun. The taxis assemble at the Zoo at 9am before heading for the coast under police escort and turning…
Continue Reading Taxi to Archerfield! Watch out for the 75th Edinburgh Taxi Outing
Porty Pride is back!
Porty Pride is Back in 2023 on 8 and 9 July. A spokesperson for Porty Pride said: “LGBTQ+ people enrich Portobello life, and we want to celebrate this within our communities. Our ethos is to provide a safe, celebratory, political and educational Pride weekend for the whole LGBTQ+ community and our allies. We aim to…
Letter from Scotland
The High Constabulary of the Port of Leith formed the guard of honour for the new tram service down Leith Walk to Newhaven which took its first fare-paying passengers this week. The famous tongue-twisting “Leith Police” were formed in 1611 to bring order to the streets and dignity to Edinburgh’s sea port with their smart…
Scotland to celebrate the King and Queen in Edinburgh next month
Scotland will mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla during Royal Week in Edinburgh on Wednesday 5 July. The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile. Their Royal Highnesses, The…
Continue Reading Scotland to celebrate the King and Queen in Edinburgh next month
Winners of the Institute of Directors annual awards announced
The results of the annual Director of the Year Awards was announced at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Thursday evening. The CEO of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home was among the winners of the awards sponsored by Turcan Connell, Zero Waste Scotland, Wheatley Group, SCVO, Scottish Government, Insights, Prosperity and transACT Technology Solutions. Lindsay…
Continue Reading Winners of the Institute of Directors annual awards announced
Letter to the Editor – Short term lets
The result of a petition for judicial review was made known yesterday when Lord Braid decided that the Edinburgh version of the short term let policy was in some respects unlawful. His Lordship said that the policy is “unlawful” in respect of the rebuttable presumption against granting licences for secondary letting in tenements, the lack…