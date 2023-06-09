Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson and Inverleith Ward Councillor, Vicky Nicolson visited the newly completed bridge crossing the Water of Leith at Bell Place, which can be raised during high water periods.

The bridge was completed recently by the City of Edinburgh Council flood prevention team.

Increased incidences of high water in recent years have caused stress for residents and damage along the Water of Leith, including to the old bridge. The new rising bridge forms one part of the flood prevention team’s work to bolster defences.

Levels in the Water of Leith can rise from ankle-deep to five metres in a matter of hours.

Along with the rising footbridge, Edinburgh Council’s flood prevention team have been installing removable flood barriers that can be inserted on top of existing walls to prevent water breaching.

Angus Robertson MSP said: “The work City of Edinburgh Council flood prevention team are doing is really impressive. The rising footbridge means water will not be caught and diverted over the side by the bridge and, having spoken to a constituent on our visit, I know the insertable walls are giving peace of mind to residents.

“Councillor Nicolson and I have been working hard with locals, the council and other groups to ensure the risk of flooding is reduced all along the Water of Leith in our constituencies and I am very thankful we have such an expert and dedicated flood prevention team to help tackle the issue.”

Cllr Nicolson said: “We are seeing more and more bouts of heavy rain and, consequently, there is an increased risk of flooding in many areas along the Water of Leith. Gordon McOmish and the whole flood prevention team are doing a brilliant job making sure the City is better prepared for these events, and I can’t thank them enough for the work they do.

“Angus Robertson and I remain available to constituents who are concerned about water level risk and we will continue to work with all to ensure no one has to go through the awful experience of being flooded and our public areas are better protected from damage.”

