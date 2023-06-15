Collaboration creates an elegant new blend reviving historic legacy.

Surgeons Quarter – the commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) – is revising its historic links by collaborating with a craft distillery to produce a special whisky.

The whisky has been created by experts at Edinburgh’s Summerhall Distillery for Surgeons Quarter’s 1505 collection, which includes a signature gin and a craft ale. The result is a “careful blend of premium whiskies matured in 100% American oak ex-bourbon casks”.

The RCSEd can trace its distilling credentials back to 1505, when the Barbers and Surgeons of Edinburgh successfully petitioned the Town Council to be granted a Seal of Cause, conferring certain privileges upon them.

One of those privileges was the authority to distil aqua vitae – water of life – which became a common term for referring to alcoholic beverages and particularly whisky, and now more than five centuries later Scotland’s national drink will feature again.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director, said: “Our 1505 gin and ale range is extremely popular but we felt the line-up was missing something, so we are delighted to partner with our near neighbours at Summerhall to produce our own 1505 whisky.

“It is fitting that with our parent organisation’s long history and the connection to distilling dating back hundreds of years that we can now present our own brand of whisky to visitors and guests.

“As a health organisation we encourage alcohol awareness. We are certain 1505 Whisky will become a favoured dram for many and urge those who enjoy it to drink responsibility and in moderation”.

1505 Whisky and the rest of 1505 collection is stocked in all Surgeons Quarter locations.

The tasting notes describe the whisky as having “a slight sweetness fused with notes of caramel and vanilla. Its delicate honey and citrus aromas are complemented with an enticing sweet spice finish making it elegant and enticing”.

In addition to hosting conferences, events, parties, weddings and Christmas celebrations, the Surgeons Quarter portfolio includes the four star Ten Hill Place Hotel, Café 1505 and SQ Travel.

Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus, with all profits supporting the charitable aims of the College which are education, assessment and advancement in surgical standards worldwide.

Like this: Like Loading...