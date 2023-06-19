There will be four outdoor performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Saughton Park beginning on Wednesday performed by Edinburgh locals.

Four performances at Edinburgh’s Saughton Park will start on 21 June, marking the summer solstice and end with a final performance on 24 June to mark midsummer.

The new community theatre group The Forth Act which is based in West Edinburgh has tried to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible working with local people, groups and businesses.

Forth Act is supported by a range of locals and community groups in Edinburgh who have helped with production and volunteering to design and produce sets and costumes, including the edinburgh Spiders who have made camouflage nets for Ukraine. Some of these will be used on stage before being transported to the warzone. In addition there has been a great deal of fundraising.

Helen Schofield of The Forth Act, said: “Shakespeare himself once said that the course of true love never did run smooth, but in this case, at least, the love and commitment from our cast and local people in creating this spectacular performance, has been incredible. What has been achieved, and what audiences can expect to see on stage, is a testament to the hard work of not only our actors, but every group, business and person who has supported us.

“We set up the Forth Act to bring drama into communities using spaces that are familiar to people in new and surprising ways. This is our first outdoor performance and will undoubtedly do that, opening the magical world of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to new audiences from across the city.

“Edinburgh is one of the world’s top culture capitals and we’re ready to showcase the talent we have…all that’s left is to pray for good weather.”

Rehearsals for the performance began in October, with 18 actors taking on well-known characters, including Bottom, Puck, Titania and Oberon.

The performances are due to take place in Saughton Park, Edinburgh, Balgreen Road, EH11 3BQ from 21-24 June 2023. Tickets are available to purchase at each performance or online.

Performed in the Italian sunken garden of Saughton Park, this modern take on one of Shakespeare’s best-known plays will transform the popular community space into the Athens of the North.

