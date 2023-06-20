Royal Highland Show

For visitors heading to the Royal Highland Show later this week with a youngster in tow then the Rotary Club of Corstorphine will be on hand to help keep them safe. The members will be manning a stand at the entrances to the show ready to put a wristband on your child which a parent or grandparent can then write a phone number for use if the youngster wanders off.

Details of buying tickets for the event – best to do so ahead of getting to the show ground – are here.

Royal Highland Show 2021 Show Jumping PHOTO Martin P McAdam

The Edinburgh Arrow

The Edinburgh Arrow is an archery shoot by kind invitation of the Rt Hon Lord Provost. The event at the Meadows field bounded by Boys Brigade Walk, Middle Meadow Walk and Melville Drive will begin at 3pm and will run until 6pm on 22 June 2023.

The Lord Provost is expected to attend with at least six councillors near the end of the event when the archers will process back to the Royal Company of Archers with a piper and drummer. Some of the area will be closed to the public.

Drylaw & Telford Community Council AGM

Click on the poster below to learn more about the community council and the work it is doing to try and improve the area.

Get ready for Porty Pride next month

There is really far too much on over the two or three days of the Porty Pride weekend to tell you about. Look at their website and you will see that on 8 and 9 July there will be saunas, cycling, music workshops, a beach clean, Support the Makers market, Civierino’s Slice Volleyball Tournament, swimming, and th every first Pride Ball in the newly reopened Portobello Town Hall. More details here.

Come to the Porty Pride Ball 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 !

Sat 8 July 19:30 – 23:00 @ Porty Town Hall



Come celebrate Porty Pride with us, hosted by Mystika Glamoor with special performances, DJs and dancing !



Tickets £5 – £15https://t.co/Xf5Cjh4CRW#lgbtqpride #LGBTQ #Pride2023 #transpride — Porty Pride (@PortyPride) June 4, 2023

