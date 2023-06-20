Royal Highland Show
For visitors heading to the Royal Highland Show later this week with a youngster in tow then the Rotary Club of Corstorphine will be on hand to help keep them safe. The members will be manning a stand at the entrances to the show ready to put a wristband on your child which a parent or grandparent can then write a phone number for use if the youngster wanders off.
Details of buying tickets for the event – best to do so ahead of getting to the show ground – are here.
The Edinburgh Arrow
The Edinburgh Arrow is an archery shoot by kind invitation of the Rt Hon Lord Provost. The event at the Meadows field bounded by Boys Brigade Walk, Middle Meadow Walk and Melville Drive will begin at 3pm and will run until 6pm on 22 June 2023.
The Lord Provost is expected to attend with at least six councillors near the end of the event when the archers will process back to the Royal Company of Archers with a piper and drummer. Some of the area will be closed to the public.
Drylaw & Telford Community Council AGM
Click on the poster below to learn more about the community council and the work it is doing to try and improve the area.
Get ready for Porty Pride next month
There is really far too much on over the two or three days of the Porty Pride weekend to tell you about. Look at their website and you will see that on 8 and 9 July there will be saunas, cycling, music workshops, a beach clean, Support the Makers market, Civierino’s Slice Volleyball Tournament, swimming, and th every first Pride Ball in the newly reopened Portobello Town Hall. More details here.
Photographic Portrait Prize – at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery
There is an outstanding range of photographs on display in a free exhibition at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery which runs until 10 September 2023. There were more than 4,000 entries for the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize which were whittled down by the judges to the 51 portraits which are hung in the Portrait’s…
Open air Shakespeare at Saughton this week
There will be four outdoor performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Saughton Park beginning on Wednesday performed by Edinburgh locals. Four performances at Edinburgh’s Saughton Park will start on 21 June, marking the summer solstice and end with a final performance on 24 June to mark midsummer. The new community theatre group The Forth…
Church food bank receives donation to continue supporting local community
Edinburgh’s Holy Trinity Church Foodbank is celebrating after receiving £1,000 to continue supporting the local community of Wester Hailes. Urban logistics property developer and asset manager Chancerygate made the donation. The company is currently working to deliver the 132,000 sq ft Capital Park development on Bankhead Avenue in Sighthill, Edinburgh. The money will enable Holy…
Award-winning Panda & Sons launch new cocktail freezes
There’s cocktail bars and then there’s Edinburgh’s Panda & Sons which transcend the ordinary and where you’re guaranteed the best of Scottish hospitality. Opened in 2013 by award-winning bartender Iain McPherson, aka the Cocktail Panda or the Willy Wonka of the drinks industry, this bar sits in the top 100 of the world’s Top 500…
Social care charity celebrates 25 years with birthday festival
People supported by Carr Gomm in Edinburgh travelled to RBS Gogarburn to celebrate 25 years of Carr Gomm supporting people in their homes and communities. Clients and staff of the charity came together with others from across Scotland for the event hosted by former Britain’s Got Talent star, Edward Reid. They were joined by friends,…
Thousands of young Scots learning essential life skills
Learn to Swim marks Drowning Prevention Week More than 75,000 children in Scotland are being offered water safety lessons as part of Drowning Prevention Week. Learn to Swim is continuing its major water safety push to coincide with this year’s Drowning Prevention Week as National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) figures show 45 people in Scotland…
