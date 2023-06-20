There is an outstanding range of photographs on display in a free exhibition at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery which runs until 10 September 2023.
There were more than 4,000 entries for the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize which were whittled down by the judges to the 51 portraits which are hung in the Portrait’s Robert Mapplethorpe Photography Gallery.
The competition is primarily a platform for contemporary photographers to bring a version of the world to audiences. Edinburgh’s Portrait Gallery is the only touring venue this year, although the photographs have already been shown in London.
This free exhibition, which has been generously supported thanks to funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will also form a key part of the Edinburgh Art Festival; the UK’s largest festival dedicated to the visual arts.
We were lucky to walk around with Louise Pearson, Curator of Photography with National Galleries Scotland who told us about some of the photos. This is an exhibition which deserves a couple of visits to appreciate the detail in the work.
Interim Co-Director Collection & Research, National Galleries of Scotland, Anne Lyden said: “This is the first time since 2016 that the Portrait has hosted the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize. It forms a central part of our summer exhibition programme, showcasing world class photography and documenting impactful moments and individuals. The prize provides a crucial platform to celebrate, question, and highlight cultural identity in many forms. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to this year’s finalists, we are delighted to bring their work to the people of Scotland.”
Shane Gleghorn, Managing Partner at Taylor Wessing said: “Works and artists featured in the 2022 Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize were exceptional. We are delighted to see the prize returning to the National Galleries of Scotland, enabling this impressive collection of photographs to be viewed by the people of Scotland and its visitors. The prize has enabled artists across the world to use their talent and creativity to raise awareness in respect of a number of key issues and that makes for a powerful exhibition.”
Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We’re pleased to be supporting the National Galleries of Scotland as they celebrate the finest examples of contemporary photography. Players across Britain have raised over £1.1 billion for thousands of charities and local good causes, and are one of the biggest supporters of arts, culture, and heritage initiatives. We hope visitors make new discoveries and find this experience inspiring.”
Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022 at the Portrait
Until 10 September 2023
Supported by Taylor Wessing
Sponsored by the People’s Postcode Lottery
Awarded funds from the Postcode Culture Trust
Open daily, 10am-5pm
Admission free
Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022 | National Galleries of Scotland
