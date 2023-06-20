The creators of the show Slash have launched a crowdfunder to bring Slash to the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

Times are tough everywhere and the New York based playwrights and performers Emily Allan and Leah Hennessey have decided this is the only way to ensure they can come to Edinburgh.

The pair say they have had a the positive response to their co-directed comedy John Early: Now More Than Ever which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last Thursday last week and is now running on HBO.

Slash is a two-woman comedy written, adapted, directed, and performed by NYC based playwrights and performers Emily Allan and Leah Hennessey running at Summerhall in August.

The pair have launched their campaign to raise the final chunk of funding to bring Slash to Edinburgh this summer.

The Blond (Emily Allan) and The Dark Haired One (Leah Hennessey) attempt to transcend the banality of identity and the terror of consciousness through cosplay, Anglophilia, critical theory and song.

Incorporating fan fictional pairings of iconic duos such as Lennon/McCartney, Byron/Shelley and Betty/Veronica, as well as meta commentary by camp portrayals of infamous second wave feminists Camile Paglia, Andrea Dworkin and Joanna Russ, Slash is a “pop feminist tour de force” (Office Magazine) about the erotic’s of collaboration and friendship.

Show creators and performers Emily Allan and Leah Hennessey said: “Slash began as a re-enactment of homoerotic Sherlock fanfiction from the depths of Tumblr, and has evolved into a love story that asks the question, “is it better to stay on the desperate heights of unconsummated passion, or risk annihilation in a kiss?”

Slash was workshopped in pieces at MoMA, MoMA PS1, and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. It premiered at MX Gallery in NYC, where it ran for four critically acclaimed months. A new version of the play was performed at Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater and further workshopped with director John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) at Ars Nova.

This is the crowdfunder link

Slash

Dates: Aug 2nd – 27th (not 21)

Venue: Red Lecture Theatre, Summerhall

Time: 22:15 (1hr)

Tickets: £15/£13 Click here.

