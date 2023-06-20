Friday and Saturday tickets for The Royal Highland Show have now sold out following huge demand for the event which begins later this week at Ingliston (22-25 June).
This follows organisers the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) increasing capacity by 5,000 tickets per day, bringing the total daily capacity to 55,000.
This year more than 200,000 visitors are expected to visit the Show.
The remaining tickets for Sunday and Thursday can be bought on The Royal Highland Show website: royalhighlandshow.org.
Visitors with tickets already purchased for the Friday and Saturday can still purchase Royal Highland Hoolie tickets and also parking for the Friday and Saturday. But public transport with special Lothian buses and Edinburgh Trams with services every seven minutes and a hopper bus from the tram stop to the east gate are also recommended.
