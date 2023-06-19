Edinburgh’s Holy Trinity Church Foodbank is celebrating after receiving £1,000 to continue supporting the local community of Wester Hailes.

Urban logistics property developer and asset manager Chancerygate made the donation. The company is currently working to deliver the 132,000 sq ft Capital Park development on Bankhead Avenue in Sighthill, Edinburgh.

The money will enable Holy Trinity Church Foodbank to continue providing crisis support for those in immediate need of help and support around 70-75 households on average a week.

Holy Trinity Church Foodbank is located just one mile from the Capital Park development at Hailesland Place.

Commenting on the donation, Holy Trinity Church, ordained local minister, Rita Welsh, said: “We were thrilled when we were offered this great donation. It will help us continue to provide crisis support to the community of Wester Hailes.”

Holy Trinity Church not only runs a foodbank but also provide counselling sessions, a debt centre, a job club and a café offering free soup and fruit, three days a week.

The foodbank is also supported by voluntary organisation Currie Balerno Rotary, which provides Holy Trinity Church with both funding and volunteering.

Chancerygate development director, Mike Walker, said: “Holy Trinity Church Foodbank is a brilliant local organisation which is invested in helping adults and children of Wester Hailes in the current cost of living crisis. It is a pleasure to support the charity and local community.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide. Chancerygate has offices in London, Warrington, Birmingham, Bristol and Milton Keynes.

Photo – L to R: Ken Lindsay of Currie Balerno Rotary, Rita Welsh of Holy Trinity Foodbank, Ada Ioannidis-Mann and Amanda Walker of Chancerygate, Fiona Watson of Holy Trinity Foodbank and Peter McGavigan of Currie Balerno Rotary

