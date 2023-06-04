Many bodies and organisations rely on volunteer help, and Edinburgh Leisure which is a charity, is no different.

Stephen Hughes, Volunteer Development Manager, explains why National Volunteer Week is an important celebration for the organisation. He said: “This week is National Volunteer Week, celebrating the tremendous impact volunteers have on communities around the UK. Volunteers’ Week is a UK wide campaign that takes place from 1-7 June every year. The Volunteers’ Week campaign started in 1984 making this the 39th year.

“Edinburgh Leisure is proud to be supported by 113 volunteers who run or support 91 Active Communities sessions each week. We thank all our volunteers for the continued support and effort they put into volunteering with us. Volunteers are crucial to helping Edinburgh Leisure achieve outcomes such as improving physical and mental health while making more people more active. Without them, our Active Communities programme would not be the same. I would also like to thank our volunteer managers who play an integral role to provide an enjoyable and rewarding experience for our volunteers.

“In my new role working with volunteers, I am excited to bring the volunteer celebration event back for the first time since 2019. It will take place later in the month at Norton Park Conference Centre. The volunteer celebration is a fantastic opportunity to bring our community of volunteers together to thank them for their hard work, hear about the positive impact their volunteering has on Active Communities participants and provide a space for volunteers to spend time together to talk about their experiences.

“If you would like to find out more about volunteering opportunities with Edinburgh Leisure, we’d love to hear from you. There are lots of ways to get involved. However, you choose to donate your time, you’ll be making a difference to local people’s lives.”



https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/work-with-us/become-a-volunteer

