New Howe Street restaurant, Kuzina, has already found the dish which their diners like best.
Kuzina, Edinburgh’s latest dining experience, has quickly built a reputation for serving the finest Greek food and flavours with Guouvetsi, the restaurant’s signature dish, becoming one of the most popular on the menu.
Konstantinos Sakellariou, Head Chef at Kuzina on Howe Street, explained that ‘it is a dish every Greek is intimately familiar with as most of us have enjoyed this dish at Sunday lunch with our families. It is a real privilege to serve it to our clients and I am delighted that my personal favourite is proving so popular.’
Giouvetsi is made with lamb and pasta, either kritharki (orzo) or hilopites, and tomato sauce. Historically it was served in clay pots however today it is served in a glazed terracotta vessel. Finally, the dish is flavoured with wild fennel as it compliments the flavours and adds delightful savoury notes.
The signature dish is just one of an array of delicious dishes on the menu which has been created to reflect an authentic taste of Greece. It features some of the most traditional and well-loved Greek ingredients and is described as ‘a celebration of time-honoured recipes masterfully executed with artisanal dedication offering a unique and tantalising experience.’
Kuzina is located at 18 Howe Street in the New Town.
For further information, to view the complete menu, or to book, please visit www.kuzina.co.uk or call 0131-226 1573.
