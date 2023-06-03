Police in Edinburgh have set up an online portal for anyone to submit information which might assist them with their enquiries into the death of a 30-year-old man on Leith Street on Friday night.

Around 7.45pm on Friday, 2 June, 2023, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Leith Street near to the junction with Greenside Row.

Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.

His death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

His relatives are aware and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Extensive enquiries are continuing and Police Scotland have set up a link to the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) that allows members of the public to send information directly to the police.

The MIPP can be accessed here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Enquiries have so far revealed a number of people were involved in the disturbance and a 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment.

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a minor assault.

She is expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and officers will be in the area working on this investigation.

“The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we are encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance to get in touch.

“We have set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to us.

“Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry can also send this via this link.

“You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 4094 of 2 June, 2023.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given completely anonymously.

On Saturday 3 June police officers were beginning to remove the tape from outside the Omni Centre PHOTO The Edinburgh Reporter

