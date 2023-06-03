Police are appealing for information following the death of a 30-year-old man in Edinburgh.

Around 7.45pm on Friday, 2 June, 2023, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Leith Street near to the junction with Greenside Row.

Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.

His death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

His relatives are aware and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Extensive enquiries carried out have revealed a number of people were involved in the disturbance and a 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment.

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a minor assault.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and officers will be in the area working on this investigation.

“The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we are encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance to get in touch.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 4094 of 2 June, 2023.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given completely anonymously

Like this: Like Loading...