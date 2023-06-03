The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland performed a Beating Retreat on Abercromby Place just outside the Royal Scots Club on Saturday evening. This was followed by a Coronation Dinner at the club.

The event attended by The Rt Hon Lord Provost is an occasion for the street to be closed to traffic and for everyone to enjoy the spectacle of the band.

After a reception in Queen Street Gardens, the audience sat on the street in rows of folding chairs to listen to the repertoire which included Balmoral Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Ride of the Valkyries, Lord of the Dance, Flowers of the Forest and God Save the King. The band then marched off to The Royal Scots, Heilan Laddie and Scotland the Brave.

The Drum Major was Martin Slater.

Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Beating Retreat performed by the Band of the Royal Regimenat of Scotland outside the Royal Scots Club PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter
